Stocks

NRXP Stock Is Soaring Today Thanks to This Big FDA Catalyst

By Samuel O'Brient
InvestorPlace
 7 days ago

We’ve gotten to witness some interesting market trends throughout 2021 as the vaccine rush has unfolded, bringing with it a vaccine boom for investors. While coverage has often centered around the larger players such as Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), smaller companies have carved out names for themselves throughout the global market. Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) made headlines earlier this season after securing a manufacturing partnership with Japan’s government. Today saw a company with a similar trading symbol enjoy some gains of its own. NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) reported a positive development regarding its own Covid-19 treatment and NRXP stock is reacting well.

