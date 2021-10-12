NRXP Stock Is Soaring Today Thanks to This Big FDA Catalyst

Rocket (NYSE:RKT) stock has been on a downward spiral for months. Since its March peak, it has lost as much as 65% of its value. Finally a week ago, the bulls got a break in the selling. Monday’s near 2% boost was a nice start for this week. But while this demonstrates solid short-term progress, there is a lot of work for the bulls to do from here. I remain bullish on RKT stock in the long-term, but I also recognize that Wall Street is late in seeing its potential.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO