CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Bats finally wake up but Hader falters, Brewers eliminated

By GEORGE HENRY
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZMWB_0cPR2pNT00
NLDS Brewers Braves Baseball Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) strikes out during the first inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA — (AP) — At least the Milwaukee Brewers came out swinging.

Even if Christian Yelich went down looking at the end.

Milwaukee was 0 for 20 with runners in scoring position during the NL Division Series until RBI singles by Omar Narváez and Lorenzo Cain produced a 2-0 advantage against Atlanta in Game 4.

But after snapping a 22-inning scoreless drought, the Brewers blew a pair of two-run leads Tuesday and were eliminated when All-Star closer Josh Hader gave up the decisive homer to Freddie Freeman in a 5-4 loss to the Braves.

There weren’t many highlights in October, and the Brewers head into the offseason still seeking their first championship. They haven’t been to the World Series since 1982, despite making the playoffs in each of the last four years.

“There’s a lot of things we can be proud of from this year and try and carry into next year," pitcher Brandon Woodruff said. “But you know what? The goal never changes. We still believe we can win the World Series and make it there. It’s just all about trying to do it."

Hader, who converted 34 of 35 save chances during the regular season, was asked to keep the score 4-all in the eighth inning. He struck out the first two batters he faced before Freeman, the 2020 NL MVP, took him deep to put Milwaukee in a 5-4 hole.

That essentially ended it.

“He had to pitch in the game, and it was the right part of the lineup for him to pitch to,” manager Craig Counsell said. “And it was our best against their best. And then you’re never going to — I don’t think you regret having that situation. It’s how it works. That’s how the game works. That’s how it’s supposed to work.”

Yelich took a called third strike for the final out with a runner on first against Braves closer Will Smith, who saved his third straight game in the best-of-five playoff to help the Braves advance to the NL Championship Series for the second consecutive year.

For Milwaukee, which won 95 games during the regular season and easily took the NL Central title, the winter will come with plenty of second-guessing.

“Obviously, pretty tough," Woodruff said. “We’ve got a really good team. And we knew that it was going to be a challenge coming into the series, just with the way that they can swing the bat and pitch the ball. And their defense is really good. But it just felt like it’s a tough way to end the year. We felt we were a special group. It’s going to hurt for a while, but we’ll get over it and move on to next year."

The Brewers took a 4-2 lead in the fifth on Rowdy Tellez’s second two-run homer of the series, a 448-foot shot to center field, but the Braves came back to tie it in the bottom half on Joc Pederson’s RBI groundout and Travis d’Arnaud’s run-scoring single.

“The playoffs are all about momentum," Tellez said. “When you can make a good play, swing the bat well, throw a good pitch, have a good inning, it shifts momentum — especially when you’re on the road."

Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer, making his first career postseason appearance, breezed through the first three innings before running into trouble in the fourth. The left-hander gave up two runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings and was removed after hitting Guillermo Heredia with a pitch.

Atlanta tied it at 2-all in the fourth against Hunter Strickland on pinch-hitter Eddie Rosario’s two-run single.

After there was no scoring in the sixth and seventh, it came down to Hader, a gas-throwing left-hander, facing Freeman, a left-handed-hitting slugger. Hader led NL relievers with 102 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings and was handed his only blown save on July 7 at the New York Mets. He gave up no runs in his last 21 appearances and saved Game 1 in Milwaukee.

Freeman's drive was the first homer Hader allowed to a left-handed hitter this year.

The Brewers will head into the winter wondering what might have been.

“I think, look, in the moment right now, we’re all really disappointed,” Counsell said. “And it’s hard to get past the disappointment right now sitting here right now. It just is. But I think in the end, we had big goals. We didn’t quite get there. But you win 95 games, it's a special group. And they did accomplish some special things. That’s what we talked about a little bit.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Travis D'arnaud
Person
Hunter Strickland
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Eric Lauer
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Homer
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Lorenzo Cain
FanSided

MLB announces next step in Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave

MLB announced they are extending Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave through the playoffs. Ozuna has been away from the team since he was investigated on domestic violence charges in late May. On Sept. 9, the Braves outfielder entered a plea deal to get those charges dropped, but in doing so will enter a diversion program that will last three-to-six months. MLB is rightly waiting for Ozuna to complete said program and get the charges dropped.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Ap#The Milwaukee Brewers#Nl Mvp
Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee To Go “Claws Up” For The Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers don’t take the field until Friday, but Milwaukee is already going “Claws Up” for the team as the postseason begins. A number of buildings and businesses now sport the slogan in banners and signs as part of a campaign from the team, Milwaukee Downtown, Business Improvement District #21 and the City of Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
MLB
brewcrewball.com

Brewers fall to Braves in game three, 3-0; on the brink of NLDS elimination

You can’t win if you don’t score, and outside of one mighty swing of the bat in game one of this NLDS, the Milwaukee Brewers haven’t done any scoring. That trend continued into Monday afternoon’s game three against the Atlanta Braves, putting our local big league nine into a precarious position.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
brewcrewball.com

Brewers announce NLDS roster, carrying 11 pitchers and 15 bats

The Milwaukee Brewers have officially announced their roster for the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves ahead of Game 1 later this afternoon. The team will carry 11 pitchers and 15 position players — including three catchers — in the series. As many expected — including the man...
MLB
MLB

Brewers cornered after bats stay silent in G3

ATLANTA -- This is what happens when a team doesn’t hit. Every pitching change has the potential to backfire. Every hesitation on the basepaths can make a difference. Every hard-luck line drive hurts a little more. With the Crew’s lineup stuck in a slumber that dates back a month now,...
MLB
dallassun.com

Brewers bracing for Braves' big bats in NLDS Game 1

Right-hander Corbin Burnes gets the task of getting the Brewers back on track, while postseason veteran Charlie Morton gets the nod for the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Friday afternoon in Milwaukee. The Brewers clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berthon Sept. 18, but...
MLB
WSAW

Brewers shutout by Braves in Game 3, on cusp of elimination

ATLANTA (WSAW) -The Brewers offense failed to get anything going once again, as Milwaukee loses Game 3 of the NLDS to the Braves 3-0. The Brewers trail the best-of-five series 2-1, and now face elimination on Tuesday. The only runs of the game came on pinch-hit three-run homer from Joc...
MLB
chatsports.com

#SportsReport: Astros eliminate White Sox; Braves beat the Brewers

Three down, one to go in baseball’s Division Series. The Astros have moved on to the AL Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox, and the Atlanta Braves have earned a spot in the NLCS. Meanwhile, the Dodgers have forced a fifth and deciding game in their NL Division Series...
MLB
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
65K+
Followers
75K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy