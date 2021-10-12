CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
International finance chiefs: World will fall short of 2021 vaccination target

By Joel Gehrke, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn international coronavirus vaccine initiative will fail to reach the goal of vaccinating 40% of each country's adult population, international financial chiefs conceded. "I want to answer your question honestly: Can we get to 40% everywhere? This is going to be tough," the International Monetary Fund Chairwoman Kristalina Georgieva, a Bulgarian economist and former European Commission vice president, said Tuesday during an event broadcast as part of the IMF and World Bank annual meetings. "But can we get much closer to 40% everywhere and more than 40% in many countries? Yes."

