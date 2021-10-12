CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planning Sensing Sequences for Subsurface 3D Tumor Mapping

By Brian Y. Cho, Tucker Hermans, Alan Kuntz
 10 days ago

Surgical automation has the potential to enable increased precision and reduce the per-patient workload of overburdened human surgeons. An effective automation system must be able to sense and map subsurface anatomy, such as tumors, efficiently and accurately. In this work,

Optimal recovery of operator sequences

In this paper we consider two recovery problems based on information given with an error. First is the problem of optimal recovery of the class $W^T_q = \{(t_1h_1,t_2h_2,\ldots)\in \ell_q\,:\,\|h\|_q\leqslant 1\}$, where $1\le q < \infty$ and $t_1\geqslant t_2\geqslant \ldots \geqslant 0$, in the space $\ell_q$ when in the capacity of inexact information we know either the first $n\in\mathbb{N}$ elements of a sequence with an error measured in the space of finite sequences $\ell_r^n$, $0 < r \le \infty$, or a sequence itself is known with an error measured in the space $\ell_r$. The second is the problem of optimal recovery of scalar products acting on Cartesian product $W^{T,S}_{p,q}$ of classes $W^T_p$ and $W^S_q$, where $1 < p,q < \infty$, $\frac{1}{p} + \frac{1}{q} = 1$ and $s_1\ge s_2\ge \ldots \ge 0$, when in the capacity of inexact information we know the first $n$ coordinate-wise products $x_1y_1, x_2y_2,\ldots,x_ny_m$ of the element $x\times y \in W^{T,S}_{p,q}$ with an error measured in the space $\ell_r^n$. We find exact solutions to above problems and construct optimal methods of recovery. As an application of our results we consider the problem of optimal recovery of classes in Hilbert spaces by Fourier coefficients known with an error measured in the space $\ell_p$ with $p > 2$.
MATHEMATICS
A Bayesian Approach for In-Situ Stress Prediction and Uncertainty Quantification for Subsurface Engineering

Many subsurface engineering applications require accurate knowledge of the in-situ state of stress for their safe design and operation. Existing methods to meet this need primarily include field measurements for estimating one or more of the principal stresses from a borehole, or optimization methods for constructing a 3D geomechanical model in terms of geophysical measurements. These methods, however, often contain considerable uncertainty in estimating the state of stress. In this paper, we build on a Bayesian approach to quantify uncertainty in stress estimations for subsurface engineering applications. This approach can provide an estimate of the 3D distribution of stress throughout the volume of interest and provide an estimate of the uncertainty arising from the stress measurement, the rheology parameters, and a paucity of measurements. The value of this approach is demonstrated using stress measurements from the In Salah carbon storage site, which was one of the first industrial carbon capture and storage projects in the world. This demonstration shows the application of this Bayesian approach for estimating the initial state of stress for In Salah and quantifying the uncertainty in the estimated stress. Also, an assessment of a maximum injection pressure to prevent geomechanical risks from CO2 injection pressures is provided in terms of the probability distribution of the minimum principal stress quantified by the approach. With the In Salah case study, this paper demonstrates that using the Bayesian approach can provide additional insights for site explorations and/or project operations to make informed-site decisions for subsurface engineering applications.
INDUSTRY
Rescoring Sequence-to-Sequence Models for Text Line Recognition with CTC-Prefixes

In contrast to Connectionist Temporal Classification (CTC) approaches, Sequence-To-Sequence (S2S) models for Handwritten Text Recognition (HTR) suffer from errors such as skipped or repeated words which often occur at the end of a sequence. In this paper, to combine the best of both approaches, we propose to use the CTC-Prefix-Score during S2S decoding. Hereby, during beam search, paths that are invalid according to the CTC confidence matrix are penalised. Our network architecture is composed of a Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) as visual backbone, bidirectional Long-Short-Term-Memory-Cells (LSTMs) as encoder, and a decoder which is a Transformer with inserted mutual attention layers. The CTC confidences are computed on the encoder while the Transformer is only used for character-wise S2S decoding. We evaluate this setup on three HTR data sets: IAM, Rimes, and StAZH. On IAM, we achieve a competitive Character Error Rate (CER) of 2.95% when pretraining our model on synthetic data and including a character-based language model for contemporary English. Compared to other state-of-the-art approaches, our model requires about 10-20 times less parameters. Access our shared implementations via this link to GitHub: this https URL.
COMPUTERS
Crisis Domain Adaptation Using Sequence-to-sequence Transformers

User-generated content (UGC) on social media can act as a key source of information for emergency responders in crisis situations. However, due to the volume concerned, computational techniques are needed to effectively filter and prioritise this content as it arises during emerging events. In the literature, these techniques are trained using annotated content from previous crises. In this paper, we investigate how this prior knowledge can be best leveraged for new crises by examining the extent to which crisis events of a similar type are more suitable for adaptation to new events (cross-domain adaptation). Given the recent successes of transformers in various language processing tasks, we propose CAST: an approach for Crisis domain Adaptation leveraging Sequence-to-sequence Transformers. We evaluate CAST using two major crisis-related message classification datasets. Our experiments show that our CAST-based best run without using any target data achieves the state of the art performance in both in-domain and cross-domain contexts. Moreover, CAST is particularly effective in one-to-one cross-domain adaptation when trained with a larger language model. In many-to-one adaptation where multiple crises are jointly used as the source domain, CAST further improves its performance. In addition, we find that more similar events are more likely to bring better adaptation performance whereas fine-tuning using dissimilar events does not help for adaptation. To aid reproducibility, we open source our code to the community.
TECHNOLOGY
#Map#Liver Tumor#Robotics#Ismr#Ro
Hyperspectral 3D Mapping of Underwater Environments

Hyperspectral imaging has been increasingly used for underwater survey applications over the past years. As many hyperspectral cameras work as push-broom scanners, their use is usually limited to the creation of photo-mosaics based on a flat surface approximation and by interpolating the camera pose from dead-reckoning navigation. Yet, because of drift in the navigation and the mostly wrong flat surface assumption, the quality of the obtained photo-mosaics is often too low to support adequate this http URL this paper we present an initial method for creating hyperspectral 3D reconstructions of underwater environments. By fusing the data gathered by a classical RGB camera, an inertial navigation system and a hyperspectral push-broom camera, we show that the proposed method creates highly accurate 3D reconstructions with hyperspectral textures. We propose to combine techniques from simultaneous localization and mapping, structure-from-motion and 3D reconstruction and advantageously use them to create 3D models with hyperspectral texture, allowing us to overcome the flat surface assumption and the classical limitation of dead-reckoning navigation.
SCIENCE
Chiropractic Economics

Detox Sequencing – The Key to Better Outcomes

Detox sequencing and implementation of focused phases honors Hippocrates ‘Do no harm’ principle. Detox has always been part of the natural health approach to wellness, leading to the modern detox sequencing of today. Ancient texts taught cleansing and fasting, eclectic and naturopathic practices stressed cleansing, homeopathic philosophy cites remove “morbid influences,” and ancient Chinese and Ayurvedic texts cite scouring the cells of unwanted metabolic accumulations.
HEALTH
RoQNN: Noise-Aware Training for Robust Quantum Neural Networks

Quantum Neural Network (QNN) is a promising application towards quantum advantage on near-term quantum hardware. However, due to the large quantum noises (errors), the performance of QNN models has a severe degradation on real quantum devices. For example, the accuracy gap between noise-free simulation and noisy results on IBMQ-Yorktown for MNIST-4 classification is over 60%. Existing noise mitigation methods are general ones without leveraging unique characteristics of QNN and are only applicable to inference; on the other hand, existing QNN work does not consider noise effect. To this end, we present RoQNN, a QNN-specific framework to perform noise-aware optimizations in both training and inference stages to improve robustness. We analytically deduct and experimentally observe that the effect of quantum noise to QNN measurement outcome is a linear map from noise-free outcome with a scaling and a shift factor. Motivated by that, we propose post-measurement normalization to mitigate the feature distribution differences between noise-free and noisy scenarios. Furthermore, to improve the robustness against noise, we propose noise injection to the training process by inserting quantum error gates to QNN according to realistic noise models of quantum hardware. Finally, post-measurement quantization is introduced to quantize the measurement outcomes to discrete values, achieving the denoising effect. Extensive experiments on 8 classification tasks using 6 quantum devices demonstrate that RoQNN improves accuracy by up to 43%, and achieves over 94% 2-class, 80% 4-class, and 34% 10-class MNIST classification accuracy measured on real quantum computers. We also open-source our PyTorch library for construction and noise-aware training of QNN at this https URL .
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Likelihood Training of Schrödinger Bridge using Forward-Backward SDEs Theory

Schrödinger Bridge (SB) is an optimal transport problem that has received increasing attention in deep generative modeling for its mathematical flexibility compared to the Scored-based Generative Model (SGM). However, it remains unclear whether the optimization principle of SB relates to the modern training of deep generative models, which often rely on constructing parameterized log-likelihood objectives.This raises questions on the suitability of SB models as a principled alternative for generative applications. In this work, we present a novel computational framework for likelihood training of SB models grounded on Forward-Backward Stochastic Differential Equations Theory -- a mathematical methodology appeared in stochastic optimal control that transforms the optimality condition of SB into a set of SDEs. Crucially, these SDEs can be used to construct the likelihood objectives for SB that, surprisingly, generalizes the ones for SGM as special cases. This leads to a new optimization principle that inherits the same SB optimality yet without losing applications of modern generative training techniques, and we show that the resulting training algorithm achieves comparable results on generating realistic images on MNIST, CelebA, and CIFAR10.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Tumors
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
EatThis

New Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus

According to a new study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, even a mild COVID infection can lead to symptoms that may last a lifetime. "The research found that over 1 in 3 patients had one or more features of long-COVID recorded between 3 and 6 months after a diagnosis of COVID-19," the authors concluded."This illness affects patients with both severe and mild Covid-19," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. "Part of the challenge is that patients with long COVID could have a range of different symptoms that can be persistent or can come and go." Read on for 9 signs you may have Long COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

Some people might be genetically resistant to COVID-19, new study says

Can you be genetically resistant to the novel coronavirus? A new paper suggests it is possible people might have the power to fight off COVID-19 because of their genetics. Researchers said in the paper — published in the medical journal Nature Immunology — there might be people who are resistant to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Best Life

If You're Over 60, Do Not Take This OTC Medication Every Day, Officials Say

As you get older, you're more likely to have a number of medications you take every day to address ongoing health issues. Some of these are likely prescribed by your doctor, while others may be over-the-counter (OTC) medications or vitamins that are thought to be beneficial to your day-to-day activities. But are you regularly taking something you shouldn't be? U.S. officials are now recommending that anyone over the age of 60 remove one very common OTC med from their daily routine altogether, because it might end up more harmful than beneficial for older adults. Read on to find out what medication you should not be taking every day.
HEALTH
hngn.com

FDA Recalls 2 Blood Pressure Medicines, Asks the Public To Stop Taking Them

The FDA conducted two drug recalls and urged the people to stop taking them and contact their doctors immediately. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Recall Batches of Its Tablets. Lupin Pharmaceuticals is recalling batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan with Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, according to the FDA. Doctors prescribe the drug to individuals with type 2 diabetes to manage hypertension, low blood pressure, and symptoms, as per MSN News.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has a Major Booster Update for You

Millions of Pfizer recipients are getting additional shots right now, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) decision to approve a booster dose of that vaccine for certain groups of people at the end of September. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have been warned to hold off on seeking out additional shots, however, since the FDA and CDC advisory committees have not yet authorized a booster for either of those two vaccines, nor have they suggested mixing and matching Pfizer with them. The FDA's committee is set to vote on whether or not to approve Moderna's booster proposal on Oct. 14, but the agency just spoke out about Moderna boosters in a new report.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

When will Moderna boosters be available?

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration advisory panel unanimously recommended Moderna booster shots for certain groups of Americans, including seniors and high-risk adults. The news came a month after the FDA approved a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The panel also recommended boosters for recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and discussed whether it would allow mixing and matching of COVID vaccines. If you are one of the 69 million Americans who received a Moderna vaccine—or if you received another vaccine and are interested in a Moderna booster—here’s what you need to know.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Surgeon General Says How Not to Catch COVID

The surgeon general's biggest crisis used to be warning you away from cigarettes. Now he's teaming with a dating app to get you to stay safe from COVID. Such is the state of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. As cases explode in states like Colorado, they are lower elsewhere in America. And as people start to want to be together—on dates or otherwise—you may be wondering how to socialize safely. As a result, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy teamed with dating app Hinge to tell you how to be safe out there. Read on for five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
INTERNET

