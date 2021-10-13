CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culpeper, VA

'Right the Record'—Reva historian presenting at global convention on Black history

By Allison Brophy Champion
Culpeper Star Exponent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local historian has been invited to speak at the largest international convention of African-Ancestor family history, genealogy and cultural diversity. Reva resident Zann Nelson will present at 1:30 p.m. this Thursday, Oct. 14 as part of the virtual 2021 Afro-American Historical & Genealogical Society Conference. Dozens of subject matter experts will participate in the four-day meeting, Oct. 13-16.

