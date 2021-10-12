CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan, WA

12 Tribes Colville Casinos launches new names, sports betting approved

qcherald.com
 8 days ago

CHELAN/OMAK - 12 Tribes Colville Casinos announced new names for their properties in Omak and Manson. 12 Tribes Omak Casino Hotel, formally known as 12 Tribes Resort Casino, and 12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino, formally known as 12 Tribes Mill Bay Casino, will now honor their locations in their name changes. Along with the name changes, launched their new Players Advantage Club repositioning. “It was important for us to incorporate the location into each property’s name for consistency and tourism purposes,” said Kary Nichols, Colville Tribal Federal Corporation (CTFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “We look forward to paying tribute to our Colville Confederated Tribe and the beautiful area in which we live and work through the names of our casino properties.” In a phased transition, the new name changes come as one of the final stages in the year-long refresh project, which included updating our players advantage club artwork and refreshed benefits for our loyal players, interior and exterior building designs, a new RV Park at 12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino, and more to come behind the scenes. “It’s important that we continuously look for ways to improve, and we had some very exciting changes that happened to encourage tourism to our area and support the loyalty of our locals,” said Tony Posey, Colville Gaming LLC Interim Chief Operating Officer (COO). “We will only continue to evaluate our community’s needs to encourage growth.”

