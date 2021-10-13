CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Man arrested in August gas station shooting on Washington Road

By Richard Adams, Ashlyn Williams
WJBF
WJBF
 6 days ago

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man in relation to a shooting at a Washington Road gas station that caused two people to be injured.

Two people were seriously injured at a Washington Road gas station on August 26th, including a woman who was standing at a gas station across the road and was struck by a stray bullet.

Suspect search underway following Washington Road RaceWay robbery

Brandon Karim Bland, 44, was arrested Monday, Oct. 11th, in connection to the late August shooting at the Raceway Gas Station at 3021 Washington Road.

One victim, a male, was shot in the right elbow and left thigh. The other, a woman, was struck in the right shoulder. According to a prior statement from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, one victim was shot while driving away from the gas station and the woman was standing in the parking lot of the BP gas station on the other side of Stevens Creek Road.

RELATED | Bystander struck by stray bullet from incident at RaceWay Gas Station on Washington Rd

Bland is being held at Charles B. Webster Detention Center, charged on two counts of aggravated assault, as well as one count of possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Bland was convicted of cocaine possession in 2005, according to arrest warrants.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

WJBF

Aiken man dead after house fire

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken man is dead after a house fire, according to Coroner Darryl Ables. Ables reports 65-year-old James West was found unresponsive inside his home in the 100 block of Whispering Pines Terrace. The coroner says the fire call came in shortly before 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Upon the discovery of […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Alex Murdaugh is denied bond on $3M theft charges

#UPDATE (AP) – A judge in South Carolina has denied bond for attorney Alex Murdaugh on the second set of charges he has faced since finding his wife and son dead last June. Circuit Judge Clifton Newman issued the decision Tuesday after hearing attorneys describe how Murdaugh used portions of $3.4 million in insurance payments […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJBF

Fire breaks out at Burke County Sheriff’s Office record storage location

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Burke County Emergency Management and Burke County Fire Department battled a fire at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Sunday, October 17 and now local and state authorities are trying to figure out what started it. “I’ve never seen anything like that,” Lynn Jenkins told NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Jones about the […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Lane blocked after multiple crashes on I-20 in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident on I-20 in Columbia County. One lane of traffic is blocked at mile marker 187 on the eastbound side. An accident with injuries has been reported. Deputies are working two other accidents on that same eastbound side. One at mile marker 184 […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Body of missing NC mother found, ex-boyfriend arrested

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The body of a 30-year-old Gastonia mother of one who had been missing since last week has been found and her ex-boyfriend has been arrested, CMPD said Sunday. CMPD has obtained first-degree murder warrants against 35-year-old Charles Combs in the death of 30-year-old LaPorscha Baldwin. Baldwin was reported missing […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WJBF

WJBF

