Pateros school board approves para educators, assistant sports coaches
PATEROS – The school board of directors approved the hiring of three new para educators and two assistant sports coaches at their regular meeting on Sept. 27. Para educators approved included C’Aira Murray and Rebecca Judd, both part-time resource room para educators, and Lisa Mullins, part-time regular education para educators. New hires as assistant coaches are Clara Osborne, junior high girls basketball and Darlina Fernandez, high school girls soccer.www.qcherald.com
