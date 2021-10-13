UConn football coach guiding team virtually this week

Connecticut head coach Lou Spanos walks on the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Mark Humphrey

STORRS — UConn interim football coach Lou Spanos is guiding his team this week in much the same fashion as he has for the last month. Much like many people these days, however, he’s just not doing so in person.

Spanos, who missed the Huskies’ 27-13 loss to UMass following a positive COVID-19 test last week, remains in quarantine apart from the Huskies.

“I’m working remotely, virtually,” Spanos said Tuesday morning. “We just got done with practice, watching the practice and talking to the team.”

Spanos is participating in UConn practices via live video conferencing, though unlike many of the meetings most Americans are used to attending, Spanos’ feed is not on mute.

“I am un-muted and they hear my voice,” Spanos said with a laugh.

The coach says it’s not that different than participating on the practice field.

“Virtually, I can see the different angles. They do an excellent job with the video,” Spanos said.

For Spanos, the experience is something like being there with his players in the Shenkman Center on campus, though it’s not quite as physically taxing on the coach.

“The best part of it is I don’t have to take a shower after. I’m not late to the 11 o’clock press conference. I don’t have to rush,” Spanos joked.

Spanos’ time coaching his team via computer screen is nearly over, however. He says he expects to be at Pratt & Whitney Stadium Saturday when the Huskies take on Yale.

“If everything goes well, I should be back on the sidelines on Saturday,” Spanos said.

UConn (0-7) has lost 11 straight games, the second-longest streak in the country. Its last victory came Oct. 28, 2019.

Vandy may be ready

UConn offensive tackle and captain Ryan Van Demark also missed Saturday’s game following a positive COVID test. Spanos would not say whether or not Van Demark would be available to play this week against Yale, saying only that he is following the protocols laid out by the school.

If Van Demark and Spanos both follow the same protocols, however, it seems likely that the tackle would be cleared to return to action this weekend.

QB three?

Quarterback Tyler Phommachanh, who went down in the first quarter of the Huskies’ loss to Vanderbilt Oct. 2 with a left knee injury, is no longer listed on the Huskies’ depth chart.

Phommachanh, a freshman from Stratford, was listed on top of the depth chart the team posted prior to last week’s game against UMass, though it was clear he would not play in that game.

The Huskies have not said whether or not Phommachanh’s injury is a season-ending one, and have merely admitted he will be out “indefinitely.”

Steven Krajewski has taken over the quarterbacking duties in Phommachanh’s absence and is likely to do so again this week against Yale.

Extra points

Cornerback Jeremy Lucien, who suffered a concussion in the UMass game, is likely to miss this week’s game. … Yale is coming off a 24-17 OT loss to Dartmouth. … The teams share a common opponent this season, both losing to Holy Cross. Holy Cross beat Yale 20-17 and beat UConn 38-28. … This is the first meeting between the teams since 1998. UConn has won four straight in the series but still trails 32-17 overall.

SATURDAY

UConn (0-7) vs. Yale (2-2)

Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford

Noon, CBS-Sports Network