CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

UConn football coach guiding team virtually this week

By Neill Ostrout nostrout@journalinquirer.com
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15zIrU_0cPR1MFx00
Connecticut head coach Lou Spanos walks on the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Mark Humphrey

STORRS — UConn interim football coach Lou Spanos is guiding his team this week in much the same fashion as he has for the last month. Much like many people these days, however, he’s just not doing so in person.

Spanos, who missed the Huskies’ 27-13 loss to UMass following a positive COVID-19 test last week, remains in quarantine apart from the Huskies.

“I’m working remotely, virtually,” Spanos said Tuesday morning. “We just got done with practice, watching the practice and talking to the team.”

Spanos is participating in UConn practices via live video conferencing, though unlike many of the meetings most Americans are used to attending, Spanos’ feed is not on mute.

“I am un-muted and they hear my voice,” Spanos said with a laugh.

The coach says it’s not that different than participating on the practice field.

“Virtually, I can see the different angles. They do an excellent job with the video,” Spanos said.

For Spanos, the experience is something like being there with his players in the Shenkman Center on campus, though it’s not quite as physically taxing on the coach.

“The best part of it is I don’t have to take a shower after. I’m not late to the 11 o’clock press conference. I don’t have to rush,” Spanos joked.

Spanos’ time coaching his team via computer screen is nearly over, however. He says he expects to be at Pratt & Whitney Stadium Saturday when the Huskies take on Yale.

“If everything goes well, I should be back on the sidelines on Saturday,” Spanos said.

UConn (0-7) has lost 11 straight games, the second-longest streak in the country. Its last victory came Oct. 28, 2019.

Vandy may be ready

UConn offensive tackle and captain Ryan Van Demark also missed Saturday’s game following a positive COVID test. Spanos would not say whether or not Van Demark would be available to play this week against Yale, saying only that he is following the protocols laid out by the school.

If Van Demark and Spanos both follow the same protocols, however, it seems likely that the tackle would be cleared to return to action this weekend.

QB three?

Quarterback Tyler Phommachanh, who went down in the first quarter of the Huskies’ loss to Vanderbilt Oct. 2 with a left knee injury, is no longer listed on the Huskies’ depth chart.

Phommachanh, a freshman from Stratford, was listed on top of the depth chart the team posted prior to last week’s game against UMass, though it was clear he would not play in that game.

The Huskies have not said whether or not Phommachanh’s injury is a season-ending one, and have merely admitted he will be out “indefinitely.”

Steven Krajewski has taken over the quarterbacking duties in Phommachanh’s absence and is likely to do so again this week against Yale.

Extra points

Cornerback Jeremy Lucien, who suffered a concussion in the UMass game, is likely to miss this week’s game. … Yale is coming off a 24-17 OT loss to Dartmouth. … The teams share a common opponent this season, both losing to Holy Cross. Holy Cross beat Yale 20-17 and beat UConn 38-28. … This is the first meeting between the teams since 1998. UConn has won four straight in the series but still trails 32-17 overall.

SATURDAY

UConn (0-7) vs. Yale (2-2)

Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford

Noon, CBS-Sports Network

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
FanSided

LSU football: 3 big names to target to replace Ed Orgeron

If the LSU football program needs to replace Ed Orgeron, look for them to swing for the fences. Not even a full two years removed from a perfect national title-winning season, and LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron is already on the hot seat. The Bayou Bengals lost their first...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn Football#Yale School#American Football#Uconn#Storrs#Umass#Americans#Vandy#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
College of the Holy Cross
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota RB hits transfer portal following Gophers' win over Nebraska

Minnesota’s running back room is taking another hit. This time, the Gophers are watching a player explore his options outside the Twin Cities. Rivals.com is reporting that Cameron Wiley has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal after spend 2 1/2 seasons with the Golden Gophers. He rushed for 215 yards and a touchdown during his time at Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Clemson Insider

Latest AP Poll Released

The latest Associated Press College football poll has been released.  The Tigers will face a top 25 opponent next when when they travel to Pitt. Clemson is on the outside looking in again this week, but is the (...)
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Herm Edwards’ Performance

Last night was not one of the finest moments in Herm Edwards‘ coaching career. Edwards’ Arizona State team blew a 21-7 halftime lead and lost 35-21 to Utah. The Sun Devils came into the game ranked 18th, but after falling to 5-2, will probably drop out of the polls. Meanwhile, there are fans and analysts wondering if Edwards is capable of leading the program out of mediocrity.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Morning Journal

Elyria football team remembers late coach De’van Bogard

The Elyria High School football team is mourning the loss of linebackers coach De’van Bogard after he died tragically in an apartment fire on Oct. 12. Bogard was an all-American at Glenville High School and played linebacker and defensive back at Ohio State. He was 27 years old. . Elyria...
ELYRIA, OH
Journal Inquirer

UConn football coach tests positive for COVID-19, will miss UMass game

When the UConn football team steps onto the field against UMass this afternoon, interim head coach Lou Spanos won’t be with the Huskies. The school announced Friday that Spanos, along with offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Frank Giufre, tight ends coach Corey Edsall, senior left tackle Ryan Van Demark and freshman offensive lineman Will Meyer, have all tested positive for COVID-19.
COLLEGE SPORTS
New Britain Herald

More pain, no gain for UConn football

Whoever came up with the phrase “due for a break” never played football for UConn. They certainly haven’t watched the Huskies in the last decade. If any group had put in enough time in college football purgatory, suffered through enough embarrassing romps, experienced enough bad breaks and was due for a bit of luck to come its way, it’s UConn.
COLLEGE SPORTS
UC Daily Campus

Football Preview: UConn takes UMass

One of the most anticipated matchups in college football goes down on Saturday as the University of Connecticut takes on the University of Massachusetts at McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Both teams are aiming to secure their first win of the season in this contest. UConn, dealing with a wealth of injuries...
COLLEGE SPORTS
audacy.com

Covid sidelines UConn coaches,players

STORRS, Conn. (AP) - UConn interim coach Lou Spanos, two assistant coaches anD two Huskies players have tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Saturday's game against UMass, the school announced Friday. UConn said Spanos, offensive coordinator Frank Giufer, tight ends coach Corey Edsall, senior offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
4K+
Followers
335
Post
939K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy