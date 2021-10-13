Chip shortage forces Apple to cut production of the 5G iPhone 13 series in 2021
According to Bloomberg, the chip shortage is now having an impact on Apple's iPhone 13 series. Those knowledgeable about what is going on inside Apple's camp say that the company will cut its production targets for this year by as many as 10 million units reducing the number of handsets made this year to 80 million from the original target of 90 million. Both Broadcom and Texas Instruments are the chipmakers who aren't able to deliver the number of components they promised to Apple according to anonymous sources.www.phonearena.com
