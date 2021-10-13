CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Chip shortage forces Apple to cut production of the 5G iPhone 13 series in 2021

By Alan Friedman
Phone Arena
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Bloomberg, the chip shortage is now having an impact on Apple's iPhone 13 series. Those knowledgeable about what is going on inside Apple's camp say that the company will cut its production targets for this year by as many as 10 million units reducing the number of handsets made this year to 80 million from the original target of 90 million. Both Broadcom and Texas Instruments are the chipmakers who aren't able to deliver the number of components they promised to Apple according to anonymous sources.

www.phonearena.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Apple reportedly orders more A14 Bionic chips expecting strong demand for the 5G iPhone 13 series

DigiTimes was told by sources that Apple has increased the orders it has placed with TSMC for the newer chips it needs to build more iPhone 13 series phones. The latter uses the 5nm A15 Bionic. At the same time, Apple has reportedly cut back on orders for chips used with older iPhone models. The DigiTimes report says, "Apple has scaled down its chip orders for older-generation iPhones, while ramping up wafer starts at TSMC for its iPhone 13. Apple has also not made any changes to its chip orders placed with TSMC for 2021."
CELL PHONES
AFP

Apple supplier Foxconn unveils electric vehicles

Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn unveiled three electric vehicles on Monday, boosting its bid to be a major player in the rapidly expanding EV market as it seeks companies to partner with. The world's largest contract electronics maker, Foxconn already plays a lynchpin role in assembling Apple's iPhones as well as gadgets for a myriad of top international brands. But it has been moving fast to diversify beyond electronics assembly and has ploughed money into electric vehicles, including a joint venture with local automaker Yulon Motor and purchasing a struggling auto plant in Ohio. The models unveiled on Monday -- a sedan, an SUV and a bus -- are concept vehicles that Foxconn hopes it could build with other manufacturers.
BUSINESS
mobilesyrup.com

Next iPhone SE rumoured to feature same design, but 5G and Apple’s A15 chip

Apple’s 3rd-generation iPhone SE will likely look very similar to its predecessor if a recent rumour from Japanese blog Macotakara is accurate. If the report is accurate, the next iPhone SE will feature the same 4.7-inch LCD display and physical Touch ID Home Button, with most of the upgrades happening inside the smartphone. This includes Apple’s powerful new A15 chip and 5G connectivity support.
CELL PHONES
futuresmag.com

Apple To Cut iPhone Production, Chinese Exports Accelerate & Transitory Is A Dirty Word

Each day on the European market opening Anthony Cheung and Amplify Trading gets you prepared for the trading day. Amplify Trading focuses on relevant macroeconomic insights, trade idea generation, and trader development for global macro futures and forex traders. You can follow the latest global macro trading updates from Amplify Trading on Twitter @AWMCheung.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Store#5g#Broadcom#Bloomberg#Texas Instruments#Oled#Tsmc
investing.com

Apple Falls on Report of Cut in iPhone Output Target Due to Chip Crunch

Investing.com – Apple stock (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock traded 0.7% lower in Wednesday’s premarket trading as concerns mount that the ongoing shortage of chips may finally come to hit production of iPhone13. According to a Bloomberg report, the company is likely to cut its projected iPhone 13 production targets for 2021 by...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
China
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

This has to stop: Galaxy S21 flagships in the US are of better quality than these sold in the rest of the world

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author. Now, in this day and age the difference between smartphone cameras, and smartphones in general, is usually marginal and will depend on one’s taste. For example, when taking photos, the new iPhone 13 series favours heavy contrast, while the Galaxy S21 likes to boost shadows and preserve highlights at any cost.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

TSMC confirms that its 3nm chips won't ship until the first quarter of 2023

Back in August TSMC announced that due to the complexity of building 3nm chips, it would delay using that process node for a year. This means that the 2022 iPhone models would be powered by the A16 Bionic made using the 4nm process node instead of 3nm. The difference means that next year's iPhone 14 series will be slightly less powerful and energy-efficient than originally planned.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Several reliable sources join 'team January' for Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G launch

UPDATE: Shortly after Ross Young's latest reveal, both Jon Prosser and Max Weinbach chimed in on Twitter to "confirm" the revised Galaxy S21 FE timeline. The handset is now almost certainly "delayed until January" and could finally break cover on January 11, 2022... if Samsung's current plans don't end up changing once again. Our original story follows below.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

OnePlus founder rumored to release a new Android phone soon

Admit it. When OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei (and the owner of the best Twitter handle with @getpeid) announced that he was starting a new firm called Nothing, you were extremely disappointed when his first new device was a pair of true wireless stereo earbuds instead of a new phone. The earbuds feature active noise cancellation, a transparent mode when you need to hear what's going on around you, and it is priced at only $99 including a wireless charger.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Oppo's foldable gets fleshed out with tipster's leaked specs

At the end of the Beatles' "I am the Walrus," the band sings in the background "everybody's got one." You see, the Fab Four could look into the future and they were chanting about smartphone manufacturers each having a foldable under development. One such company is Oppo, which is not only a phone manufacturer but is also a palindrome (Google it).
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Carl Pei’s Nothing company teams up with Qualcomm to build future products

Carl Pei left OnePlus, the company he co-founded, to create a new entity ironically called “Nothing.” Despite what many believed, Nothing’s first product wasn’t a smartphone, but a transparent earbud that feature active noise cancellation. Nothing’s earbud is probably a teaser for what’s to come and proof that it’s not...
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Here's why every little Apple issue gets blown out of proportion

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author. Every phone maker can face a degree of backlash from the tech community at some point. For example, Xiaomi is known for putting ads in its apps, which understandably doesn't please its users. And in late 2018 Google released...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Samsung tipster reveals the big change coming to the Galaxy S22 5G's displays

If a pair of screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ give a legitimate look at the display on both models, the 2022 Samsung flagship phones will have a screen that is less tall and thin and will be shorter and wider. Twitter tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) posted a tweet comparing the screen protectors on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ with screen protectors for the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Get paid for using this new phone that also acts as a point-of-sale terminal

If you want more than just robust hardware, minority-owned company ZmBIZI has today announced the Z2 smartphone that offers decent specs, doubles up as a smart point-of-sale terminal, and also lets you earn. The potentially disruptive device sports a 6.67-inches Full HD+ IPS LCD panel and runs on the MediaTek...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Verizon, Samsung, and Qualcomm achieve record 5G mmWave upload speed

As great as it sounds to have nationwide 5G in the U.S., the real joy comes when you find yourself in an area served by mid-band or mmWave signals. Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T use low-band spectrum in order to cover the majority of the U.S. because these signals travel far and can penetrate structures. But the one thing they cannot do is deliver the kind of 5G download data speed that you've been hearing about in terms of powering self-driving cars, downloading feature-length films in seconds, and more.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy