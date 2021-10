Believe it or not, Masahiro Sakurai has revealed that Sora from Kingdom Hearts is joining Super Smash Bros Ultimate as the game’s final DLC fighter. The grand reveal trailer follows a staggering lineup of characters that spans across the game’s strong initial roster and Fighters Passes that included the likes of Kazuya from Tekken and Steve from Minecraft. The Disney crossover icon might be a divisive pick among some Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans, but there is no doubt that the inclusion provides a grand sendoff for an impressive roster. Plus, it’s hard to ignore how nice it will be to hear classic Kingdom Hearts tunes joining the game’s already-colossal tracklist.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO