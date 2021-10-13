CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Netflix backs Chappelle despite criticism over trans remarks

By AP Lynn Elber
lasentinel.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA top Netflix executive said Dave Chappelle’s special “The Closer” doesn’t cross “the line on hate” and will remain on the streaming service despite fallout over the comedian’s remarks about the transgender community. In an internal memo, co-CEO Ted Sarandos told managers that “some talent” may join third parties in...

lasentinel.net

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Blackson Takes Aim At Dave Chappelle, Says He Snitched On DaBaby

Since signing a multi-special deal with Netflix back in 2016, Dave Chappelle's stand-up comedy has transformed into a sort-of lecture series in which Chappelle ponders over a handful of hot-button issues and shares his feelings on the matters. The jokes and Chappelle's ability to spin webs interconnecting a ton of different thoughts and ideas is still there, but the information comes from a place of seeming enlightenment, as if the comedy icon can see another side of every story.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Dave Chappelle's DaBaby Joke From "The Closer"

On Tuesday, Netflix released Dave Chappelle's latest stand-up comedy special, The Closer. The one-hour and 12-minute stand-up takes place in Detroit and serves as Chappelle's final offering in his extremely lucrative Netflix deal, and like many of his recent specials, The Closer has been met with a wild mix of utmost praise and extreme criticism.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Ted Sarandos
The Independent

Channing Tatum weighs in on Dave Chappelle controversy: ‘I hate that he has hurt so many people’

Channing Tatum has shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle’s recent Netflix comedy special, The Closer.Chappelle had been widely criticised for remarks made about transgender people in the special, including the declaration that he was “team Terf” [trans-exclusionary radical feminist].On Instagram, Tatum shared a clip from Chappelle’s 2019 speech at Washington, DC’s Kennedy Center, when he accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour, which Tatum said had “healed” him.“I understand that Dave is a very dangerous person to talk about at the moment,” wrote the Magic Mike star. “I understand and hate that he has hurt...
CELEBRITIES
radiofacts.com

Trans Comedian Flame Monroe Responds and Supports Dave Chappelle (videos)

Dave Chappelle’s fourth Netflix comedy instalment “The Closer” was just released pregnant with a boatload of controversy. The Closer is one of the most controversial routines of Chappelle’s comedy career. Chappelle had previously released a self-titled Special “Dave Chapelle” before that “Sticks and Stones” and finally “Equanimity and the Bird Revelation.”
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Dave Chappelle declares he has no worries about getting canceled following Netflix controversy: 'I love it'

Dave Chappelle on Thursday laughed off any efforts to get him and his new Netflix special "The Closer" canceled. The 48-year-old performer took the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Thursday night for a screening of his documentary. The sold-out crowd also watched performances by Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, Jon Hamm, Nas, Lizzo, poet Amir Sulaiman, Jeff Rose, Talib Kweli and more.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Ted Sarandos and Dave Chappelle Are Missing the Criticism’s Point (Column)

The second memo that Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos issued to Netflix staff about Dave Chappelle and stand-up comedy only proves that he doesn’t understand why people are actually upset about how Chappelle approaches transgender people in his new special “The Closer.” In his first response, Sarandos emphasized that even if “some people find the art of stand-up to be mean-spirited … our members enjoy it.” In the second, he again asserts Chappelle’s right to “artistic freedom.” In both, he underlines that neither he nor anyone with sign-off power at Netflix believe that Chappelle’s extensive material on transgender people crosses the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans People#Trans Women#Terra Field#Glaad
Black Enterprise

Comedian Damon Wayans Says Dave Chappelle ‘Freed the Slaves’ Following Transphobic Controversy

Comedian and actor Damon Wayans announced his support for Dave Chappelle, whose latest Netflix comedy special is stirring up conversations around transphobia. Since the release of Chappelle’s “The Closer” on Oct. 5, concerns of discrimination against the transgender community have been raised amongst some viewers. Chappelle has also garnered support...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Family of trans woman defends Dave Chappelle over controversial jokes

The family of Daphne Dorman, a trans woman who died by suicide in 2019, have defended Dave Chappelle over his controversial comments on the trans community. Chappelle made the references in his new Netflix stand-up special The Closer, which included voicing his support for Harry Potter author JK Rowling. “They...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Cancel culture: Dave Chappelle and other comedians who have taken sides

As cancel culture becomes more and more ubiquitous in show business, comedians are finding it particularly difficult to ignore. When one’s profession is to take the stage to shake up and lambaste pop culture and society, the odds that a joke or train of thought will venture into cancelable territory shoots up beyond even the most outspoken of celebrities.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Netflix Adding Another Dave Chappelle Project Amidst Transphobia Controversy

As the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle's latest stand-up special continues, Netflix will be adding another one of the comedian's productions to its catalog in a couple of weeks. The service has acquired the license to Dave Chappelle's Block Party - a documentary and variety show with a mix of music and comedy performances filmed in the early-2000s. It is scheduled to go up on Netflix on Monday, Nov. 1, unless something changes in the ongoing protests of Chappelle's transphobic rhetoric.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Transgender Netflix workers have had enough after Dave Chappelle's harmful remarks

Transgender Netflix employees are speaking out against the streaming giant’s decision to release Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special, which contains a litany of transphobic material and insensitive commentary. TV writer Jaclyn Moore, known for her work on Netflix’s “Dear White People” and Peacock’s “Queer as Folk,” and senior software engineer...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Netflix fires organiser of trans walkout after ‘revealing $25m cost of Dave Chappelle special’

Netflix has fired the organiser of a trans employee walkout – five days before the protest was planned to take place. The trans employee resource group leader, who has asked not to be identified in the media to avoid harassment, had been actively encouraging fellow trans employees and allies to walk out as a protest against how Netflix handled Dave Chappelle’s comedy special, The Closer.
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Dave Chappelle Not “Cause” But “Symptom” Of Transphobia, Says Netflix Staffer Who First Criticized Streamer Over ‘The Closer’

Reed Hastings might not have wanted to talk Monday about Dave Chappelle and the controversy around remarks centered on the trans and LGBTQ+ communities in his Netflix special The Closer, but the Netflix staffer who called out the streamer on the “attacks” in the October 5-launched show certainly does – in-depth and at length. “Dave is not, and has never been, the cause of this problem — he is a symptom of it,” Terra Field said Monday in an essay, “It Was Never About Dave,” posted online just two days before a trans staff walkout at Netflix over the special and...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Free speech or hate speech? Netflix at eye of LGBTQ storm

Netflix has been plunged into America's culture wars by a Dave Chappelle comedy special that raises concerns about free speech and censorship but has been slammed by its own employees as transphobic. In "The Closer," boundary-pushing mega-star Chappelle responds to critics who have accused him of mocking transgender people in the past by asserting that "gender is a fact" and accusing LGBTQ people of being "too sensitive." "In our country you can shoot and kill" a Black man, "but you'd better not hurt a gay person's feelings," says the stand-up comic, who is Black. While the show has been condemned by LGBTQ groups -- including GLAAD, which cited studies linking stereotypes about minorities to real-world harm -- Netflix has so far stood firm, insisting the show will not be taken down.
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

Netflix Reinstates Three Employees, Including Trans Woman Who Criticized Dave Chappelle, After Issuing Suspensions for Interrupting Meeting

Netflix has reinstated three employees, including a trans senior software engineer who criticized the streamer’s new Dave Chappelle comedy special, after suspending and investigating the group for crashing a meeting of its top executives. Terra Field, one of the suspended employees, shared her reinstatement by the company on her Twitter....
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy