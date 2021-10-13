CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Art historians try to identify enslaved Black child in an 18th-century portrait

CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Art historians try to identify enslaved Black child in an 18th-century portrait. This article was originally published by The Art Newspaper, an editorial partner of CNN Style. A year ago this month, when it was still closed to the public because of the pandemic, the Yale Center for British Art (YCBA) took a major step toward interrogating a controversial 18th-century group portrait in its collection centering on an early benefactor to the university, Elihu Yale.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 6

Related
CNN

Police face questions after a woman's body is found in a police van in Huntsville, Alabama

(CNN) — Authorities in Huntsville, Alabama, are facing questions surrounding the discovery of a woman's body in the back of a rarely used police van in a police parking lot. A police officer discovered the body of Christina Nance on October 7 in an unoccupied police van in the back corner of a parking lot at the Huntsville Public Safety Complex, Huntsville Deputy Police Chief DeWayne McCarver said in a news briefing Friday. Her family had reported her missing October 2.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CNN

Netflix fired an employee who leaked information about Dave Chappelle's special

New York (CNN) — Netflix fired an employee for sharing "confidential, commercially sensitive information" outside of the company about Dave Chappelle's controversial stand-up special "The Closer," the company confirmed to CNN on Saturday. The employee leaked the information to Bloomberg, which published it in an article on Wednesday. The unidentified...
TV & VIDEOS
Smithonian

Who Is the Enslaved Child in This Portrait of Yale University’s Namesake?

For decades, an unsettling portrait of Yale University’s namesake and early benefactor, British American colonist Elihu Yale, carried a maddeningly incomplete description. The painting shows four white men in costly 18th-century outfits posing around a table, with Yale at the center. As the men smoke and sip madeira, Yale’s grandchildren play in the field behind them.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
William Hogarth
harvardmagazine.com

The Art of the Portrait Painter

Jason Bouldin ’89 always notices the hands: how they move when a person speaks, where they come to rest, whether they’re folded or open, fidgety or quiet, how they cradle the chin or fall into the lap or reach out across a table. For a portrait painter like him, every gesture offers a small universe of information, the same as gait and posture and facial expression. “Because, you see,” he says, “what I’m always trying to get at is not only what somebody looks like, but what they feel like.”
VISUAL ART
abc17news.com

Chopin portrait bought at flea market is from 19th century

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A peeling portrait of Polish piano composer Frederic Chopin purchased at a flea market hung modestly in a private house in Poland for almost three decades before an expert dated the painting to the 19th century. The small painting now resides in a bank vault somewhere in eastern Poland while its owners negotiate their next steps. News of the artwork’s existence broke this week as Warsaw hosted the 18th Frederic Chopin Piano Competition. The art expert who examined the portrait says it has significant historic value, but he refrained from estimating what it might sell for. He says it’s not possible to pinpoint the exact year it was created and it will be difficult to identify the artist.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Historians#Art Museum#Black People#The Art Newspaper#The Yale Center#British#Ycba#African American#Yale
openculture.com

A Beautifully Illustrated Edition of On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, the Bestselling Book by Historian Timothy Snyder

For all its talk of liberty, the US government has practiced dehumanizing authoritarianism and mass murder since its founding. And since the rise of fascism in the early 20th century, it has never been self-evident that it cannot happen here. On the contrary — wrote Yale historian Timothy Snyder before and throughout the Trump presidency — it happened here first, though many would like us to forget. The histories of southern slavocracy and manifest destiny directly informed Hitler’s plans for the German colonization of Europe as much as did Europe’s 20th-century colonization of Africa and Asia.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
healththoroughfare.com

DNA Analysis Might Have Just Uncovered the Mystery Behind the Origin of Ancient Etruscans

DNA evidence has recently put an end to speculation regarding the origin of the ancient Etruscans. The remains of the ancient civilizations can be found in nowadays’ Italy. Genomic data spanning over the past 2,000 years, gathered from a dozen sites across the country, revealed that the mysterious civilization didn’t emigrate from Anatolia (which is now part of Turkey), but it presented a similar genetic heritage with individuals who lived in ancient Rome.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
Andrei Tapalaga

Why Was the Most Powerful Queen of Egypt Deleted From History?

The statue of Hatshepsut and a digital recreation of her faceArtstation/ Brian Cramer. Not much is known about Queen Hatshepsut, only that she was the most powerful woman during Ancient Egyptian times. Although she was the fifth pharaoh of the Eighteenth Dynasty of Egypt, her short life span was not very well written down, or at least that is what some historians think, whilst others have their suspicions that an alternating group from the time tried to delete her from history.
CNN

Jill Biden surprises the stranger who helped her rediscover her faith in God

(CNN) — In May 2015, emotionally hobbled from watching her son, Beau Biden, fight and then succumb to brain cancer, Jill Biden said "goodbye" to God. "After Beau died, I felt betrayed by my faith, broken," the first lady said Sunday during a publicly unannounced visit to Brookland Baptist Church in Columbia, South Carolina, where she spoke at a special service honoring the 50th anniversary of the church's pastor, the Rev. Dr. Charles B. Jackson.
COLUMBIA, SC
CNN

IHOP hopes its latest menu addition will bring customers for lunch and dinner

New York (CNN Business) — IHOP wants to give you a new reason to get its food on the go and consider it an option for later in the day. The chain on Monday added a new line of sandwich melts, including a roasted turkey melt, pulled pork melt, buffalo chicken melt and even a cheese melt (made with three cheeses, on cheese-crusted bread, served with a cheesy dipping sauce).
RESTAURANTS
Vice

‘I Lost Everything Partying’ – What Drug Dealers Really Worry About

Popular mythology suggests drug dealers reside in sprawling Miami chateaus or New Jersey strip clubs, indulging a life of vice and earthly pleasures before meeting their destiny in a hail of lead. The reality is rather different: In 2021, a drug dealer is as likely to be a 12-year-old child at the end of a county line as a smooth-talking gangster in a velour tracksuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

CNN

685K+
Followers
106K+
Post
562M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy