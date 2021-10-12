CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Celtics Lab 70: Talking COVID-19, vaccination and the NBA with In the Bubble's Andy Slavitt

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bXyp9_0cPR0SLI00
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, file

Much of the conversation ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season circulating in the NBA media has revolved around something that isn’t necessarily a basketball conversation, though it has pervaded virtually all aspects of contemporary life. We are of course talking about COVID-19 vaccination in the league, and in particular some especially vaccine-resistant players who occupy positions of considerable influence.

But rather than making the story about those individuals, the hosts of the “Celtics Lab” podcast Justin Quinn, Cam Tabatabaie, and Alex Goldberg dug deep in the hopes of re-setting the narratives a bit surrounding how we should engage those persons and the issue of vaccine hesitancy (and more pernicious anti-vaccine sentiments) in society more generally.

It can be hard for some of us to see Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, and others resistant to making some choices for the common good. But, a steady stream of fan and media ire is almost certainly going to do little to change their minds on how they can best use their platforms (and bodies) to make us all safer (and teams perhaps more successful) in a pandemic.

Powered by RedCircle

To that end, we were incredibly lucky to have Andy Slavitt of the “In the Bubble with Andy Slavitt” podcast to talk on the intersection of public health, the NBA and society at large in an era of COVID-19. Andy has worked with the last three presidents on issues of public health, most recently serving as President Biden’s COVID-19 advisor.

Powered by RedCircle

We hope you find this podcast as informative and helpful in coping with and making progress on this viral scourge affecting all of our lives as we did.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
FanSided

Bang for Buck: Golden State Warriors may have hit the jackpot

Over the past few seasons, much has been made of the Golden State Warriors incredible payroll, including the heavy luxury tax burden placed on Joe Lacob. Despite missing the playoffs last season, the Warriors had the highest payroll in the league, a category they’ll top again leading into this season.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kyrie Irving
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Nets star Kyrie Irving is not getting vaccinated

Kyrie Irving has been the face of the anti-vaccine resistance in the NBA. However, it seems the Brooklyn Nets superstar is not against the COVID-19 vaccine after all. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the real reason Irving is not getting vaccinated is because he doesn’t like it that people are getting fired from their jobs due to the mandates in different cities. Per The Athletic’s source, Irving wants to use the platform he has to give a voice to those people who have their livelihoods affected because of the imposed vaccine rules.
NBA
HOLAUSA

Watch Adele and LeBron James dancing Dominican music at Anthony Davis’s wedding

Lakers basketball player Anthony Davis got married over the weekend with his longtime partner, Dominican descend personality Marlen P. A-listers attended the ceremony and continued celebrating the union at a one-of-a-kind reception. The newlyweds hosted University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, Davis’ Lakers teammates Russell Westbrook and LeBron James,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Celtics Lab#Celtics Wire
The Spun

Look: Allen Iverson Has A Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons recently ended his holdout, but questions remain about his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. While there’s so much uncertainty surrounding his situation, it appears former 76ers star Allen Iverson wants to see the All-Star point guard remain in the City of Brotherly Love. On Saturday, Iverson posted an...
NBA
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Jay Williams Shares Disturbing Messages

ESPN’s Jay Williams has received a number of disturbing messages from internet trolls because of his defense of Kyrie Irving’s vaccination stance. Williams got into a heated debate with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith during First Take earlier this week. Irving was at the center of the conversation. Williams took it upon himself to defend the Nets star for his “personal decision.”
NBA
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Jay Williams and Stephen A. Smith Argue On Air Over Kyrie Irving’s Vaccine Stance

Jay Williams has come to the defense of Kyrie Irving and his vaccination stance. Unfortunately for Williams, Steph A. Smith wasn’t having it. During Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s First Take, Smith was critical of Irving for leaving the Brooklyn Nets hanging by choosing not to get vaccinated. Williams, who said he is pro-vaccine, defended Irving’s right to make a personal decision and do what he feels is right for him and his family. This lead to Smith and Williams going at each other on air.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Told Sixers In August That He Wanted To Play In A Team Where He “Could Make Mistakes”: "I Feel How I Feel. And It’s Just Time For A Change."

What looked like an unsalvageable relationship has gradually turned into a more hopeful situation for the Philadelphia 76ers. Earlier this week, the team welcomed Ben Simmons back after a couple of months full of rumors and speculation. It looks like the Australian player is still on the move. Yet, the...
NBA
hardwoodhoudini.com

Boston Celtics: 3 TPE targets that would be perfect complements to Jays

For the second time in as many consecutive years, the Boston Celtics find themselves heading into the upcoming campaign in possession of several Traded Player Exceptions, with their biggest of the bunch measuring in at a worth of up to $17 million. Acquired through numerous transactions over the last several...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

39K+
Followers
80K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy