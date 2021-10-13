CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Scam alert: NY state warns of text message-based vaccine phishing scam

By Vincent Barone
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R1LXJ_0cPR0RSZ00
Photo credit Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Scammers are impersonating the New York Health Department in a new text message-based phishing scam, the state warned Tuesday.

The state’s Health Department and Division of Consumer Protection said scammers are sending text messages asking recipients to validate vaccine information through a fraudulent link.

The scammers falsely claim to be representing health agency in unsolicited, all-caps messages.

“CLICK BELOW TO VALIDATE YOUR COVID-19 STATUS TODAY,” reads the false message, according to screenshots shared by the Division of Consumer Protection.

“VALIDATE TODAY FROM NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH,” the fake message continues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UC3TZ_0cPR0RSZ00
Photo credit NYSDOH

Phishing scams typically attempt to trick victims to unwittingly hand over data or sensitive personal information to commit identity theft.

The state is advising recipients to delete the message immediately. New Yorkers are advised to never send personal information via text and avoid clicking links in unsolicited messages.

Bad grammar, typos and threatening language are some of the tell-tale signs of phishing scams, according to the state.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phishing Scams#Identity Theft#New Yorkers
WCBS News Radio 880

Records support alleged Cuomo victim’s timeline of mansion visit: report

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCBS 880) -- Electronic records reportedly support the timeline of an aide who accused former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her last year. Subpoenas issued by the state Assembly’s Judiciary Committee and by law enforcement confirmed that Brittany Commisso visited the Executive Mansion in early December, according to the Times Union. On that day, she said Cuomo groped her in a sexually aggressive way after assisting him with a problem involving his cellphone.
ALBANY, NY
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy