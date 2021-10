The Hofstra men’s soccer team won their sixth straight match on Saturday, Oct. 2. The Pride beat the University of Delaware Blue Hens 4-1 at Grant Stadium in Newark, D.E. With this win, Hofstra is now 9-1-0 overall, while they move to 3-1-0 in Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) play. Delaware is now 1-7-1, with a CAA record of 0-4-0. In the all-time series, the Pride are 22-12-2 overall and are 8-0-1 in the last nine matches with the Blue Hens.

