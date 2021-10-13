Tornado Warning issued for Blaine, Custer, Dewey by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-12 20:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Dewey The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Custer County in western Oklahoma Northern Blaine County in northwestern Oklahoma Southeastern Dewey County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 846 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Thomas, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Watonga, Thomas, Canton, Hitchcock, Oakwood, Eagle City, Fay and Southard. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 INalerts.weather.gov
