Top Three Las Vegas-Themed Video Games

Ask any American — any global citizen, really — about the last eighteen months, and there's a good chance you'll hear a story of hardship. What we've collectively faced has been unprecedented: a relentless, invisible foe that has ripped through our communities and left ordinary people gasping for air. But as desperate as the times have been, we've stayed positive. For the sake of our friends, our neighbors, and our fellow human beings, resolve and tenacity have been mandatory. "Notice," the new single from Las Vegas hip-hop, soul, and R&B artist I Am Natrell, is a survivor's tale. But it's also a statement of courage and indomitability and a refusal to back down from a challenge, no matter how fearsome it might be. I Am Natrell believes in himself — and self-belief is the only way to make it through the day in a time as unforgiving as 2021.

