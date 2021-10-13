Rockaway Beach Fencepost October 12

I was working in the lab late one night, when my eyes be held an eerie sight.... Don't you just love fall! Halloween is the icing on the autumn cake! I have so many great memories going from door to door with my brother and sisters in Milwaukie, and even better memories taking our daughter, Amber ‘Trick or Treating' at all the relatives home, then settling in my parents Eastmoreland neighborhood. And we have lots of pictures year by year!