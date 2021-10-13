Over 10,000 Deere workers brace for strike
More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers are hours away from a strike, a move that would send shock waves through the Quad-Cities economy. After overwhelmingly voting down a contract Sunday night, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America 281 recalled its bargaining committee, effectively ending negotiations, and set a hard strike deadline of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. A picket-line roster is in circulation.thesouthern.com
Comments / 0