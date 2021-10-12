Ann M. Langford

Ann Marie Mohn was born to Walter and Delores (Reiton) Mohn on July 13, 1954, in Baldwin WI. She graduated high school from St. Croix Central in Hammond, WI. She then attended computer courses in Kansas City. She found work at an insurance company in St. Paul and met Donald Langford, whom she married on June 8, 1974. Together they raised two children, Molly and Larry. Ann worked in a variety of fields including accounting, daycare, and eventually human resources, after she earned her bachelor’s degree in Business at St. Cloud State University. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandkids. She also loved to travel, read, do puzzles, cook, and quilt. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.