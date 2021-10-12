CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Tuesday Evening Obituary Update

Herald-Dispatch
 7 days ago

The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com. RODNEY VIRL ASHWORTH, 60, of Huntington, husband of Carol Ashworth, died Oct. 8 at his residence. He was a field Service Engineer for Hologic. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary; interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.klingelcarpenter.com.

