JACKSON, MI – The city of Jackson has lost residents since 2010 and is working on ways to keep the residents it has while attracting new ones, officials said. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that since 2010, Jackson has lost 6.6% of its population, which translates to about 2,000 people. This brings the city’s population down to 31,309 residents.

JACKSON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO