Cape Meares Fencepost October 12

Autumn is definitely here, with the leaves turning color, the rain drizzling down, darkness coming earlier…let’s have one last throwback to summer!. Regina Sackrider hosted a marvelous summer get-away in Cape Meares for her aunt, in her mid-80s, and three of her aunt’s friends, all in their late 70s. Regina had not seen her aunt in two years due to COVID. As soon as they were both vaccinated, they made plans for this reunion. The five women had a grand time together, walking on the beach, eating crab in Garibaldi, shopping in Manzanita and Rockaway, and just sitting around the cabin conversing. Regina lived in southern Oregon growing up, but was shipped off to Aberdeen, Wash., for a month each summer to stay with her grandmother and aunt, who lived next door to each other. What wonderful memories Regina has of those summers! They tossed crab pots off a dock in Westport, ate clam chowder at a nearby restaurant while waiting for the pots to fill, then pulled up the pots and feasted on crab until their tummies couldn’t handle anymore. Regina downed her crab with cranberry juice while her grandmother and aunt washed theirs down with Olympia beer. This was just one of the many good times that Regina and her aunt reminisced about during this summer’s visit. Regina said it was truly a gift to spend time with this group of wise women elders. Thanks for sharing this upbeat story, Regina.