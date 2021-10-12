Charlene Bretl, age 89 of Baldwin, beloved wife of Jerry, died October 4th, 2021, at the Baldwin Care Center. Charlene was born on August 9,1932 in Lancaster, Wisconsin, the daughter of William and Ella Kelly. Her early years were spent on the family farm in Potosi, Wisconsin. The family then moved to Lancaster where she attended St. Clement School prior to graduating from Lancaster High School in 1950. After high school, she attended Clark University in Dubuque, Iowa in order to get her teaching degree. She transferred to the University of Wisconsin – Platteville where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. Her first teaching position was in a second-grade classroom in Beloit, Wisconsin. On August 25th, 1956, she was united in marriage to Jerry Bretl. She would teach in Madison for a year while Jerry completed his master’s degree at UW Madison. In 1957, they moved to Baldwin which became their home. Char continued to teach for the next 28 years with a short time in Hammond and then finding her permanent position in Baldwin. She devoted herself to teaching second grade and loved every moment of it.