Man shot in head in Georgetown County, deputies search for clues
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are trying to piece together a timeline of a shooting that left one man seriously wounded. The victim, who deputies said was a 30-year-old man, was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said. Hospital staff members then notified law enforcement that a shooting had occurred.www.live5news.com
Comments / 0