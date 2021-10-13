West Haven resident on pandemic relief funds: 'Where is the city's fraud department?'
WEST HAVEN — Where is the fraud department?. That’s the question for Diana McManus, a fraud specialist and city resident, who formally requested information about the city’s spending of federal coronavirus relief CARES Act money over the summer but has not yet received a response. On Tuesday, with many eyes on city officials following revelations that reviews of CARES Act expenditures found “potentially fraudulent” activity, McManus asked the City Council that question.www.nhregister.com
Comments / 0