CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara County, CA

Equine Evac mobilizes to care for large animals from the Alisal fire as the acreage spreads

By John Palminteri
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QnUfU_0cPQxbLC00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The growing Alisal fire along the Santa Barbara County coast has created a growing concern from the owners of large animals.

39 horses and a goat were the first group to fill the Earl Warren Showgrounds stables when they were evacuated.

The Equine Evac non-profit mobilized within minutes of the fire Monday afternoon.

The group has a trailer at the Earl Warren and supplies to handle evacuated animals. They also have a vet ready to go if there are any serious concerns with the animals.

Horse owner Amisha Zuber was nervous during the evacuation near El Capitan at the Orella Ranch.
"Just the fear, it was coming . The sky was clear but when I got there I could definitely smell smoke."

The help was an emotional moment for her.
"It's an incredible thing  that we have  somewhere to  to bring the horses," she said with a tearful message.

One horse was 39 years old and hasn't been in a trailer in 15 years. She said the transportation went smoothly.

Fire crews by the hundreds are arriving to deal with the erratic nature of the fire.

Canyons were filling with fire and smoke after big blasts of wind. Flames whipped around in circles at time.


It's an area that last burned in 1955.

Santa Barbara Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli said, "you couple that with 40 to 50 mile an hour winds, extensive drought and steep topography and it is a perfect storm of a fire. That is going to be challenging to contain and control."

On one flank there's a buffer from the Sherpa fire scar that burned about seven years ago.   If it gets there, "it allows us to get crews on the ground safer and our air is more effective on a fuel bed that is  six  or seven years old," said Bertucelli.

The massive fire forced the closure of Highway 101 Monday and it remains closed indefinitely.

Santa Barbara County Supervisors declared a local state of emergency at its meeting Tuesday.

The post Equine Evac mobilizes to care for large animals from the Alisal fire as the acreage spreads appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

8-month closure of Loma Alta Drive begins Tuesday

The City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department is set to hold a community meeting for residents looking for information about the planning process and possible storm-related impacts near the Loma Fire burn area. The post 8-month closure of Loma Alta Drive begins Tuesday appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Santa Barbara County, CA
Pets & Animals
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Santa Barbara, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Earl Warren
News Channel 3-12

CHP conducts pedestrian safety operation in Orcutt

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Officers with the California Highway Patrol say they have seen several vehicle vs. pedestrian collisions near the Santa Maria city limits.  So they are working to improve pedestrian safety in the Santa Maria and Orcutt areas. As school is back in session following a long break, officers say drivers may not The post CHP conducts pedestrian safety operation in Orcutt appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
ORCUTT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Animals#Acreage#Drought#Horse#Equine Evac
News Channel 3-12

Parents protest California COVID vaccine mandate for kids

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — More than a thousand people crowded the front steps of the California Capitol to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to require all children to get the coronavirus vaccine to attend public and private schools. Newsom’s mandate, announced earlier this month, made California the first state in the country to say it The post Parents protest California COVID vaccine mandate for kids appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
News Channel 3-12

‘Schmooze with Suz’ host remembered in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. - A former woman of the year and champion for seniors, the environment and more has died. Suz Montgomery didn't let cancer stop her from helping her community Montgomery was known for hosting "Schmooze with Suz" on Ventura's cable channel. She also hosted a cooking show called "Mangia" on social media. Community service The post ‘Schmooze with Suz’ host remembered in Ventura appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
869K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy