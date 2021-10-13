Moss-Draped Holiday Home in Iceland Bridges the Space Between Lakes and Mountains

Throughout Iceland, travelers will find little black “turf houses” with grassy roofs, which often extend all the way to the ground on either side to form one continuous green plane. These traditional farmsteads evolved from the longhouse, a tradition brought to Iceland by Nordic settlers in the ninth century. Turf is an economical way to insulate structures in cold climates, and it looks beautiful, to boot. Fewer houses are built this way today, but some architects are breathing new life into the tradition by adapting it for modernized homes.