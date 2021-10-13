CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wheeling, WV

Woodsdale Elementary School addressing parking concerns over major construction project

By Aliah Keller
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmt0K_0cPQusvG00

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- Woodsdale Elementary School is trying to get everyone on the same page, as a major construction project is in the near future.

It all came up during a community meeting. Big renovations are coming to the school. That’s expected to take away some parking: a concern to many. Meanwhile, school officials are just beginning to come up with solutions.

From expanding in the back, adding on an upgraded cafeteria, and doing a total remodeling of the classrooms, big changes are coming to Woodsdale Elementary.

But there may be a few bumps along the way.

“I think the concerns from the community and the surrounding neighborhood is the parking situation, which is already a concern on a daily basis.”

Principal Ashlea Minch, Woodsdale Elementary School

It’s certainly nothing unheard of to principle Ashlea Minch. Principle Minch says they don’t have much designated parking to begin with — with 58 staff members and only 30 spots, and even more spots are expected to go once construction gets underway.

“We’re actually about to lose about 16 spots potentially on our playground for the construction.”

Principal Ashlea Minch, Woodsdale Elementary School

Nothing principal Minch and other school officials plan to ignore.

“So where do we put those 16 cars? … is a common question we’re getting, and that’s what we’re working towards. We’re exploring all options at this point. Trust me.”

Principal Ashlea Minch, Woodsdale Elementary School

She’s talking about options like parking at community businesses or large parking lots that are under utilized. Even a carpool idea came up.

There is no clear resolution at this point- but there is one thing principle Minch plans to keep in mind.

“I think that safety of our students is first and foremost in our minds, and so we will continue to make sure our students are safe, and a little inconvenience here and there with the construction it’s going to be so worth it in the end when they see the beautiful project.”

Principal Ashlea Minch, Woodsdale Elementary School

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Marshall & Hancock counties to hold a free Naloxone day

On October 21, 2021, there will be a Save a Life Free Naloxone Day site in Weirton and one in Moundsville, WV. The Weirton location will be the Municipal Building parking lot and the Moundsville location will be at the Moundsville Pharmacy. The drive-thru sites will operate from 12-6 PM and will train on proper […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Famous environmental activist to judge Wheeling’s Water Pollution Control Division Logo Contest

WHEELING, W.Va. – Well-known environmental activist Erin Brockovich will serve as a judge for Wheeling’s Water Pollution Control Division’s (WPCD) logo contest. Launched in July, the contest asked Ohio County youth to get creative and assist with a design that will ultimately be featured on the facility’s new signage. Industrial Pretreatment & FOG Coordinator Mike […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

2K+
Followers
445
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy