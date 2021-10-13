Woodsdale Elementary School addressing parking concerns over major construction project

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- Woodsdale Elementary School is trying to get everyone on the same page, as a major construction project is in the near future.

It all came up during a community meeting. Big renovations are coming to the school. That’s expected to take away some parking: a concern to many. Meanwhile, school officials are just beginning to come up with solutions.

From expanding in the back, adding on an upgraded cafeteria, and doing a total remodeling of the classrooms, big changes are coming to Woodsdale Elementary.

But there may be a few bumps along the way.

“I think the concerns from the community and the surrounding neighborhood is the parking situation, which is already a concern on a daily basis.” Principal Ashlea Minch, Woodsdale Elementary School

It’s certainly nothing unheard of to principle Ashlea Minch. Principle Minch says they don’t have much designated parking to begin with — with 58 staff members and only 30 spots, and even more spots are expected to go once construction gets underway.

“We’re actually about to lose about 16 spots potentially on our playground for the construction.” Principal Ashlea Minch, Woodsdale Elementary School

Nothing principal Minch and other school officials plan to ignore.

“So where do we put those 16 cars? … is a common question we’re getting, and that’s what we’re working towards. We’re exploring all options at this point. Trust me.” Principal Ashlea Minch, Woodsdale Elementary School

She’s talking about options like parking at community businesses or large parking lots that are under utilized. Even a carpool idea came up.

There is no clear resolution at this point- but there is one thing principle Minch plans to keep in mind.

“I think that safety of our students is first and foremost in our minds, and so we will continue to make sure our students are safe, and a little inconvenience here and there with the construction it’s going to be so worth it in the end when they see the beautiful project.” Principal Ashlea Minch, Woodsdale Elementary School

