COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC For Ed is hosting a "Protect Our Kids" vigil on Tuesday night, calling for state lawmakers to allow schools to use state funds to enforce COVID-19 restrictions. It is also honoring students and staff who died from COVID-19. “Any time you lose a student is absolutely heartbreaking because their life was cut short, and so we just want our students to be safe, and we want our school staff to be safe," said SC For Ed board member Lisa Ellis.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 7 DAYS AGO