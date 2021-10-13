CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Squid Game is Netflix’s biggest debut hit, reaching 111m viewers worldwide

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3si4WZ_0cPQuhSV00
Netflix smash hit Squid Game blends a tight plot, social allegory and uncompromising violence to create the latest South Korean cultural phenomenon to go global.

Dystopian South Korean drama Squid Game has become Netflix’s most popular series ever, drawing 111 million fans since its debut less than four weeks ago, the streaming service said Tuesday.

The unprecedented global viral hit imagines a macabre world in which marginalised people are pitted against one another in traditional children’s games. While the victor can earn millions in cash, losing players are killed.

Spreading around the world by word of mouth, especially via social media, Squid Game has topped Netflix charts in more than 80 countries.

“Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans – making it our biggest series launch ever!” tweeted Netflix.

By comparison, Regency romp Bridgerton reached 82m households on debut, using Netflix’s internal metric which includes any account that watched an episode for at least two minutes.

The success of Squid Game amplifies South Korea’s increasingly outsized influence on global popular culture, following the likes of K-pop band BTS and Oscar-winning movie Parasite.

It is also the latest success for Netflix’s bid to produce more international and non-English language content. The streamer’s third most-watched series debut, for instance, is French-language Lupin.

Netflix offers Squid Game in both dubbed and subtitled versions in multiple languages, expanding its potential audience.

In February, the world’s most popular streaming platform announced plans to spend $500m this year alone on series and films produced in South Korea.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

After 30 years in obstetrics, Covid vaccination has made me reassess my advice to pregnant patients

Pregnant women try to do the best for their baby’s health and development, yet, when something is new – such as Covid-19 vaccinations – it can be hard to make decisions for yourself, let alone for your unborn child. In this time of rapidly changing public health announcements, it’s not surprising that some pregnant women are hesitant when it comes to Covid-19 vaccinations.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streamer#South Korean#Squid Game#Regency#Non English
theplaylist.net

‘Squid Game’ Creator Says Growing Pressure Might Deter Him From Doing Season 2 As Series Enjoys Netflix’s Biggest Debut Ever

Even though Netflix will spend millions and millions of dollars on top-tier, A-list talent for its series and films, there’s always that unpredictability about what program might become a global sensation. Last year, that was “Tiger King,” a docuseries about a strange guy that ran a local zoo. This year, “Squid Game” is not only the most popular series of 2021, but according to Netflix, its most popular debut of all time. And this might cause a potential Season 2 to not happen.
TV SERIES
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Squid Game is Netflix’s Biggest Launch

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger take jabs at each other, Squid Game is Netflix’s biggest launch, Coachella is no longer requiring proof of vaccination, and a great moment between Larry David and Jimmy Kimmel.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Family Reunion’ Renewed for Third and Final Season at Netflix

Netflix renewed family sitcom “Family Reunion” for a 10-episode third and final season. The series follows the McKellan family who moved from Seattle to Georgia in the series premiere to be closer to extended family. Now there are three generations living in the same house, and house is stuffed full of people. During the first two seasons, which were split into two parts each, the characters had to adjust to their new lifestyle, which included three-hour church services and “huge humidity hair,” as the network puts it. As complicated as things could be, there has been a lot of family bonding...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

Love ‘Schitt’s Creek?’ The Hit Series Now Is a Monopoly Game

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Pack those bags, you’re heading to “Schitt’s Creek!” Okay, so not really, but at least you get to play the game. The Emmy-award winning series is the latest TV show to receive the board game treatment with “Monopoly: Schitt’s Creek Edition,” released by OP Games earlier this month. Fans get to relive the trials and tribulations of the Rose Family’s adventures in the small town...
RETAIL
The Hollywood Reporter

Roku Acquires ‘Children Ruin Everything’ for U.S. Streaming Release

Roku has acquired Children Ruin Everything, a forthcoming eight-episode series created by Schitt’s Creek co-executive producer Kurt Smeaton, for an exclusive U.S. streaming release. Children Ruin Everything is the first half-hour comedy acquired by Roku after its takeover of the Quibi library earlier this year. As part of an agreement with the production company New Metric Media, which is the exclusive sales agent for the series, Children Ruin Everything will stream exclusively in the U.S. on The Roku Channel as part of the 2022 Roku Originals lineup. Bell Media Distribution holds the international rights for the series, which will air on CTV in Canada. The series stars Meaghan Rath (Being...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix’s In-House Music Maven Is a Former Pop Star

Colleen Fitzpatrick has a knack for knowing what you need to hear at any particular point in time, and she knows how to put it in front of you. As the Netflix executive responsible for music creative production, spectacle and events, much of the music on the streamer’s series passed through her hands — or ears. In fact, in all likelihood, you’ve crossed paths with Fitzpatrick — under her stage name Vitamin C, who saw multiple hits in the 1990s, including end-of-high-school staple “Graduation (Friends Forever),” and her reggae-tinged Top 20 smash, “Smile.”  She’s also a former actor, whose appearance as...
MUSIC
IndieWire

‘The Wire’ Tops BBC Culture’s 100 Greatest TV Series of The 21st Century Poll

As it has done in the past for films directed by women or non-English language films, BBC Culture has released its list of the 100 greatest TV series of the 21st century. The list is the result of a poll of 206 critics, academics and industry professionals from across the world, making it the biggest and most international survey of experts on the subject. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the number one series was deemed to be David Simon and Ed Burns’ “The Wire,” with almost a quarter of those polled ranking it in first place as the single greatest TV show of...
TV SERIES
Variety

Trans Employee Who Criticized Netflix’s Release of Dave Chappelle Special Says ‘It Was Never About Dave’

Terra Field, a trans Netflix employee who denounced Dave Chappelle’s “attacks [on] the trans community” in his new special “The Closer,” has elaborated on her criticism of the company’s defense for releasing the special. On Monday, Field shared an online essay titled “It Was Never About Dave” on her Medium blog. Field begins the essay by recounting a similar internal backlash that followed Netflix’s release of Chappelle’s previous special “Sticks & Stones” in 2019. “Two years ago when ‘Sticks & Stones’ released, the Black and Trans* ERGs came together and held very candid and vulnerable discussions about how the transphobic content of...
ENTERTAINMENT
extratv

‘Tiger King’ Star Erik Cowie’s Cause of Death Revealed

Last month, “Tiger King” zookeeper Erik Cowie died at 53. Now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to the New York Chief Medical Examiner, Cowie died from “acute and chronic alcohol use.”. His death has been classified as natural, TMZ reports. In September, the outlet reported that Cowie...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Big Daddy Kane's wife, Shawnette? Meet the Hardy family

American rapper Big Daddy Kane is trending after his Verzuz battle against KRS-One featured insane guest appearances and a popular hip-hop playlist. Get to know the veteran artist and discover his net worth after years of rap-battling success. Find out more about Kane’s wife, Shawnette Hardy, as we explore the Hardy family on Instagram.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen’s New Show Has Connection to ‘Chicago Fire’

In case you missed the news, Outsiders, “NCIS: Los Angeles” star Eric Christian Olsen has a new TV show and it’s related to “Chicago Fire.”. Olsen, who plays Marty Deeks on the CBS crime drama, is executive producer for “Rescue: MIA.” The show is set to air on CBS, so how can it be connected with one of NBC’s “One Chicago” franchise shows?
LOS ANGELES, CA
AceShowbiz

Brandy's Daughter Sy'rai Smith Shows Off Dramatic Transformation After Drastic Weight Loss

Taking part in a new TikTok challenge, the 19-year-old daughter of the 'Boy Is Mine' singer shares several before and after photos to show her weight loss journey. AceShowbiz - Brandy's daughter may not be as famous as her mom is, but she is poised to inspire other girls with her own story. Sy'rai Smith has showed his dramatic transformation in a TikTok video after dropping lots of pounds.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Guardian

The Guardian

34K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy