Braves Slam Door on Brewers, Return to Second Straight NLCS

After dropping Game 1 of the NLDS in frustrating fashion, the Braves are now looking to at least return home with a split as they get set for Game 2 against the Brewers. For the second game in a row, it’ll figure to be tough sledding for the Braves at the plate since Milwaukee is sending out Brandon Woodruff to start this evening’s game. Woodruff’s numbers may not have been as dominant as Corbin Burnes’ were, but a 2.56 ERA and a 2.96 FIP with a 3.05 xFIP is still very impressive in its own right. With that being said, the Braves had their chances to do something against Burnes yesterday and if history is any indication, they should have some chances against Woodruff today.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO