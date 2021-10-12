Looking for OWB Holster Options for Light-Mounted Pistols?

The concept of the truck gun was something I regularly dismissed out of hand until I found myself on a ranch in Texas doing some impromptu coyote dispatching. Since then I have looked much more seriously into the topic and the different types of platforms that might be available to me should I ever need one on that kind of property. One new option that has just made itself available that I think would fit the bill is the new Springfield Armory SAINT Victor pistol. While this short stack 7.5″ barreled AR might not have the legs to take full advantage of the 5.56 cartridge for man-shaped targets, it sure as heck looks like it can be handy with its included BTR pistol brace from Magpul.

TEXAS STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO