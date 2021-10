The upland days of the past may be long gone, but a new way of hunting is paving the way. Remember the days when it was commonplace to walk into a South Dakota field and see hundreds of roosters take flight? There were less outfitters leasing up thousands of acres of ground across the country and landowners were more likely to offer you a beer than reach out an open palm looking for money. It’s easy to start reminiscing with hunting buddies about what once was, and how easy we had it. Over the past few years, I’ve come to the realization that the grass isn’t greener on the other side, and we are currently living in the good ol’ days.

