Living in the Houston area can be a bit of a let down in the early fall. The season of apples and harvest and pumpkin spice lattes can leave you wishing that maybe there was a bit of a chill in the air, instead of it being 95 and sunny. As we move towards October, though, we have a few of those cool days. And those are the days that get me to thinking about making soup.

RECIPES ・ 15 DAYS AGO