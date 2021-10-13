Strong second half lifts UWS women's soccer past Northland
The University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) women's soccer team scored three goals in the second half to take down Northland College Tuesday at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex. Annah Schussman scored in the 51st minute of play to put the Yellowjackets up 1-0. Ten minutes later Lindrey Schendel, scoring her first goal of the season, doubled their lead with Kenzie Oehlerking scoring the game winning goal in the 88th minute.www.wdio.com
