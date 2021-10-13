Strong second half lifts UWS women's soccer past Northland

BUFFALO, N.Y. – On Wednesday evening, five different goal scorers lifted the D'Youville women's soccer team past Houghton, 5-1. The win moves the Saints' record to 4-5 overall while the Highlanders fall to 5-4-1. Maggie Leeds started the scoring off for the Saints with her fifth of the season in the 17th minute. The midfielder leads the Saints in goals on the year. Jillian Bernas provided the service for Leeds, who shot back to the near post for the goal. The Highlanders did not wait long to tie the game. Sarah Potocki was fouled in the box, and Moriah Steffen converted from the penalty spot to tie the game in the 20th minute.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO