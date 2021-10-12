CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

State legislators recommend $72 million cost adjustment for education

By Jasmine Hall Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SvwBi_0cPQtWjb00

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Interim Committee voted Monday to recommend adding an external cost adjustment worth more than $72 million to the state’s next K-12 education budget.

The recommendation was made to the Joint Appropriations Committee, which asked legislators to consider the adjustment in upcoming negotiations concerning the statewide 2023-24 biennium budget.

If approved in full by the Wyoming Legislature during the 2022 budget session, schools would receive an extra $36.3 million a year to accommodate inflation and match market-value costs. Those funds would go toward district expenses for professional and non-professional staff, education materials and energy.

“I think it’s reasonable that we compensate our staff for those inflationary pressures that they’re feeling, and that we’re all feeling,” said state Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody.

Although the recommendation was approved, there was debate among committee members as to whether school districts should be able to accommodate inflation and external costs already. Some representatives even questioned the way local districts distribute state funds in relation to teacher and staff salaries.

Two separate motions were required in order for members of the committee to address their concerns. One was to recommend an external cost adjustment for only education materials and energy, which a little over half of the representatives supported. The other specifically focused on professional and non-professional staff.

Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, and co-chairman of the Education Committee, voted against both motions, alongside four Republican representatives.

“I think there was enough in the expenditures as they already are to cover this, and then some, without doing any harm to the existing districts,” Scott said.

But according to advocates and school district officials from across the state, the current budget is not covering what it takes to have a fully functioning, high-quality education system.

Wyoming Education Association Government Relations Director Tate Mullen testified on the behalf of teachers and school employees in the state. He said the external cost adjustment would not only mitigate such cost pressures as supplies, equipment and utilities, it also would give schools a competitive hiring edge.

Wyoming continues to struggle to attract and retain teachers, and Mullen said salaries play a key role. Part of the $72 million would go toward matching market pay for teachers and administrators, which would encourage applicants from surrounding states to apply and Wyoming natives to stay.

Mullen was not alone in providing on-the-ground context for representatives. Wyoming School Boards Association Director Brian Farmer and superintendents from Johnson County and Converse County both testified that the education system in Wyoming isn’t functioning adequately with current funding.

Many said the increase just in the cost of transportation and utilities over the past year would be reason enough to approve the external cost adjustment. The data that impacts the current funding model doesn’t account for how prices have changed due to supply chain issues and the pandemic, but district officials said it’s substantial.

“We haven’t found a new normal yet after coming out of COVID,” said Johnson County Superintendent Charles Auzqui.

Conversations will continue over the next few weeks as to how to address these and other cost concerns in the upcoming budget, but Mullen said the Education Committee made a statement Monday by listening to the advocates. He saw it as a recognition of the challenges faced by the state’s education system.

The $72 million is not guaranteed for the upcoming budget, but the Joint Appropriations Committee will take the recommendation under advisement at its next meeting on Oct. 25.

{span id=”docs-internal-guid-5ef6ed8a-7fff-16eb-f83c-5eaf9a93b0de”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-5ef6ed8a-7fff-16eb-f83c-5eaf9a93b0de”}“The best thing we can do to keep up with the cost is to address the facts of inflation,” Farmer said.{/span}{/span}

Comments / 0

Related
41nbc.com

State legislators urge Medicaid expansion

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — State Representative Matthew Wilson is calling on Governor Brian Kemp to expand Medicaid. Representative Wilson joined Representative Miriam Paris for a press conference in Macon Tuesday. In July, 67 state legislators co-signed a letter to Governor Kemp asking him to include Medicaid expansion in the upcoming...
MACON, GA
Sheridan Media

Governor Gordon Provides Tax Relief to Wyoming Businesses

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has signed an Executive Order that will provide significant tax relief to eligible Wyoming businesses. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The tax relief will come in the form of a tax credit and by offsetting some potential increases to their unemployment insurance (UI) taxes...
WYOMING STATE
wibwnewsnow.com

Legislators Lecture Board of Education

Legislators took the Kansas State Board of Education to task because they don’t think the panel is taking lawmakers’ and parents’ concerns about how race and racism are discussed in schools seriously enough. Senator Molly Baumgardner, who chairs the Senate Education Committee, told board members to direct state Department of...
KANSAS STATE
wtaw.com

Texas A&M System Chancellor Talks About Proposed Legislation Regarding The State’s Permanent University Fund Before The Governor Adds Higher Education Funding To The Special Session Agenda

The governor on Friday, added higher education funding to the agenda of the legislature’s third special session. That was followed by the House Appropriations Committee being assigned to take up a proposed constitutional amendment that if approved would move half of the money the University of Texas system receives from the permanent university fund (PUF) to other public universities.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education System#School Principal#The Wyoming Legislature#The Education Committee#Republican
stateofreform.com

Florida Health Insurance Advisory Board to vote on eight legislative recommendations

Eight policy recommendations on health insurance affordability could go before the Florida Legislature during the 2022 session, which convenes Jan. 11. The Florida Health Insurance Advisory Board (FHIAB), consisting of various health plan carriers, agents, and employer representatives and chaired by Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier, discussed these recommendations at Tuesday’s board meeting.
HEALTH
idahocountyfreepress.com

Education support mixed with Dist. 7 legislators

Support for education issues was mixed in District 7 for the 2021 legislative session. This is according to the 2021 Legislative Scorecard, released last month by Idaho Business for Education (IBE). According to IBE, the scorecard is meant to educate citizens on how their elected representatives voted in the last...
EDUCATION
lascrucesbulletin.com

Changes are on the horizon for state education

They may not come up during the 2022 New Mexico Legislature because it’s a short session restricted to budget matters and the governor’s call, but some important structural changes to education in New Mexico are on their way, said state Sen. Bill Soules, D-Doña Ana, who is chair of the Senate Education Committee and the interim Legislative Education Study Committee (LESC).
EDUCATION
onidawatchman.com

State Senate legislative redistricting proposal

The people of South Dakota have vested the Legislature with the responsibility of drawing fair and equitable legislative districts that represent populations of common interest within specific geographic locations. Our goal as a Senate in redistricting is to offer a map that accomplishes our Constitutional requirements in a transparent manner.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
Urban Milwaukee

Committee recommends approval of early childhood education investment

Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic introduced a proposal that would allocate millions of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to bolster early childhood education in Milwaukee. Through the Common Council’s ARPA allocation process, all proposals were heard at a meeting of the Finance and Personnel Committee on Friday, October 15. The committee partially funded the bold initiative, one of the largest local government investments in early childhood care and education.
MILWAUKEE, WI
951thebull.com

State Rep. Prichard, Legislators Wait for Next Iowa Legislative Map

The first set of redistricting maps drawn by the Legislative Services Agency (LSA) has been voted down. During a special session Tuesday called by Governor Kim Reynolds, the initial map was rejected in the senate on a party-line vote, with all 32 Republicans voting no and the 18 Democrats voting yes.
IOWA STATE
waynecountynews.net

Legislative Update from Senator Joey Hensley: Review of State’s Education Funding Formula

Review of State’s Education Funding Formula is important to local students, teachers, parents and schools: Senator Hensley invites input from local residents. Governor Bill Lee announced last week that he is tackling one of the most important issues affecting education in Tennessee — our state’s funding formula for K-12 schools. The current formula is complex and confusing. It leaves few people who understand how it works and many to disagree on how it should work.
EDUCATION
951thebull.com

State Rep. Prichard to Support 1st Legislative Map at Special Legislative Session

State Representative Todd Prichard (D) of Charles City says he’ll support the first legislative map being proposed based on the latest census data. Governor Kim Reynolds has called Iowa lawmakers into special session Tuesday to review and possibly approve the map. Prichard says it’s the only item on the agenda, so things could move quickly.
CHARLES CITY, IA
Sheridan Press

Legislators prepare bills fighting vaccine mandate

CASPER — Some Wyoming lawmakers are already working on bills for the impending special session aimed at fighting the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for all companies with over 100 employees. Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, has requested two bill drafts, he told the Star-Tribune. One of his bills would ban vaccine passports, while the other attempts to ban vaccine mandates.
CASPER, WY
seattletransitblog.com

Fixing ST’s costs requires a legislative agenda

Sound Transit 3’s cost explosion has forced the politicians in charge to make tough decisions that displease constituents. In the ‘realignment’ endgame, Mayor Durkan produced a “cost savings amendment” to create regular reports about costs, hire outside consultants, and tell the Board “where any delays in these pre-construction activities are likely to trigger a delay in the final delivery date of any project” (see page 7 of this).
SEATTLE, WA
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
146
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Comments / 0

Community Policy