Macho Makeup Part 3: The Final Looks

Indigenous actor Devery Jacobs has been having quite the busy year. She starred in the hit FX series Reservation Dogs, which premiered in August, and is now working on season two of the show in the writers room. "I'm so glad that we've been able to receive such great praise and support. I'm very humbled by it," says Jacobs of the project. She says being involved in such a popular, Indigenous-led series has been a game-changing experience. "I've been working for a number of years, and a lot of the things that made me super res-y were things that I was discouraged from," says Jacobs. "Now, it's all of a sudden cool for me to be Native. I've always known that, but for it to be seen on the mainstream level like that. I'm glad that my nieces and nephews can grow up feeling proud and seeing that it is a good thing."

RETAIL ・ 10 DAYS AGO