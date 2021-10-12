Macho Makeup Part 3: The Final Looks

I am a serious no-makeup makeup person. Don't misunderstand me, if I felt a real pull to master graphic liner or rock a bold lip, I would, but honestly, I haven't yet. I am the type of person that has 20 lip glosses that are all variations of the same shade, close to my natural lip color. You get the picture. My consistent makeup look consists of clean, dewy skin, a great mascara, concealer to cover up any spots, and liquid blush. But, I occasionally leave my house at night, and when I do, I want a little something extra. I love a sparkly eye, but finding the right shade that's pretty and fun without overwhelming me was proving to be a challenge, until I was introduced to the Kosas 10-Second Eyeshadow.
