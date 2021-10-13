CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Nevada election official to keep tax measures on 2022 ballot

By SAM METZ
Middletown Press
 6 days ago

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's top election official is challenging the status of two ballot measures that the state's largest teacher’s union promised to withdraw after successfully using them as bargaining chips and pressuring legislators to boost education funding. In a Sept. 7 letter first published by the Las...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Middletown Press

Embattled Nevada Democrats outraise midterm election foes

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada politicians are loading their campaign coffers with millions in contributions in preparation for next year's midterm elections, setting the stage for a costly election year with advertising bombarding television, radio, social media and mailboxes. Races to represent the Western swing state in Washington, D.C.,...
NEVADA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado 2021 Election: Some Ballot Measures Create Controversy, Confusion

DENVER (CBS4)– Off-year elections tend to be sleepers. Not Colorado’s 2021 election, which takes place on Nov. 2. There are three statewide measures and more than 125 local ballot questions. One of the local initiatives is being challenged in court before the election even happens. (credit: CBS) Denver’s City Attorney has filed an eleventh-hour challenge to a question on the November ballot. Initiated Ordinance 303 would require the City to clean up homeless encampments within 72 hours. The City Attorney says because the City allocates resources among many competing priorities, it has control over the timing and manner in which it responds...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Elections
Local
Nevada Government
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Ballot Proposals for the Upcoming Election

This Election Day, there will be five proposals to amend the New York State Constitution on your ballot: Three aim to improve voting rights and the democratic process, one recognizes our fundamental right to clean air and water; and the final one will help New Yorkers quickly seek justice in NYC civil courts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mesquite Local News

The Nevada Independent: In national quest to boost diversity among elected officials, state leaders look to Nevada

From the first female-majority statehouse in the U.S. to the nation’s first Latina U.S. senator, Nevada’s racial and gender diversity among elected officials drew elected leaders from other states who sought to learn how the state helps underserved community members. New American Leaders, a nonprofit and nonpartisan national organization focused...
NEVADA STATE
Fort Morgan Times

EDITORIAL: 3 state ballot questions fail to measure up

Colorado voters will see three statewide tax-and-spend initiatives on their Nov. 2 ballot. None of them pass muster with us. Amendment 78 is known by the title Legislative Authority for Spending State Money. While it seems to be motivated by the federal relief funds given in response to the pandemic, this one has three strikes against it.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
Riverside Press Enterprise

New ballot measures target the right problems

SACRAMENTO – In the heat of the recall election, California progressives were hyperventilating over the supposed awfulness of a direct-democratic process that has been embedded in our state’s constitution since the early 1900s. That’s when Gov. Hiram Johnson introduced the recall, referendum and initiative to give the People a chance to thwart special interests.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Axios Denver

Follow the money: Which Colorado ballot measures are raising the most

Data: Colorado Secretary of State; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosThe three statewide questions on the November ballot are facing little opposition so far while proponents spend big to win.Driving the news: The supporters behind the measures landed about $4.3 million in contributions through last month, according to an Axios Denver analysis of new state campaign finance filings.Only Proposition 119 — which calls for a 5% increase in retail marijuana taxes to generate money for after-school programs — drew organized opposition. But the three groups against it raised a collective $12,555 through Sept. 29.The supporters received $1.9 million. The bulk of the cash came from Gary Community Investments, an education reform supporter, and Ready Colorado, a conservative education advocacy group.Between the lines: Much of the total $3.9 million spent so far went toward paying firms to collect signatures to petition the three measures onto the ballot.The intrigue: Unite Colorado, a conservative group that doesn't disclose its donors, is the biggest spender. The group put $875,000 toward Proposition 120 to cut certain property taxes and spent $1.2 million on Amendment 78 to require the Legislature to vote on spending off-books state dollars.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

EagleVail voters face Ballot A in upcoming election

Eligible voters in EagleVail will be asked to approve Ballot A, a proposal that seeks to remove the fluctuations in revenue the EagleVail Metropolitan District faces annually by fixing the amount of property tax revenue the district will receive at $1.485 million. After the recession of 2008, the revenue available...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nevada Legislature#Nevada Day#Election#Ap#State#Democrats#Republicans#The Associated Press
hudsonvalley360.com

Officials split on special ballot proposals

Officials are split on three of five special statewide propositions on the ballot this Election Day as advocates start to urge New Yorkers to approve proposals to remove voter registration deadlines, allow no-excuse absentee ballots and alter the state’s process to redraw election districts. Voters will decide the fate of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ctexaminer.com

Error by State Election Official Draws Complaint, Mars Ballot Applications

The Connecticut Secretary of the State’s Office is taking responsibility for a violation of Connecticut state statute that affects thousands of absentee ballot applications that Democratic campaigns issued to voters in towns across the state. The mistake, while raising serious concerns about ballot procedures, is not expected to invalidate any requests for absentee ballots.
CONNECTICUT STATE
galescreekjournal.com

Ballots mailed for November 2 election

An election scheduled for Tuesday, November 2 will see few measures in Washington County to vote for; for those within Banks’ city limits, just one question will be posed to registered voters:. Should local residents renew and increase an expiring levy that pays for police services in Banks?. That question...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Gazette

Home rule ballot measure and charter vote inches closer in Monument

MONUMENT • As the Nov. 2 election draws near and ballots reach voters’ mailboxes, the measure to switch the Town of Monument’s form of government is up for question as are the nine citizens who will help draft its new charter. Ballot initiative 2G will ask voters to decide whether...
MONUMENT, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Philadelphia Citizen

Unions Are On the Ballot This Election Season

After a huge election year like 2020, many of us are not even thinking about the next election cycle. And if we are‚ it is because we are being bombarded by campaigns gearing up for the 2022 midterm elections. We have an election happening in November here in Pennsylvania that is crucial for voters to keep their eyes on, especially if they are part of organized labor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lancaster Online

Lancaster County mail ballots require only one stamp, county election official assures

Lancaster County’s mail ballots require only one stamp to return, the county’s top election official said Monday. Nearby counties, including Berks and Cumberland, are receiving reports from voters that their post offices are requiring them to pay for extra postage or attach an additional stamp to send the heavier and lengthier municipal mail ballots to their county elections office. Postage is partly determined by the mail’s weight.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
coloradopolitics.com

Club 20 takes position on statewide ballot measures

Club 20, the largest civic and business group on Colorado's Western Slope, announced its position on three statewide ballot measures Friday. Opposes Amendment 78, which would require a specific vote of the legislature every time a state agency allocates money. Agencies now can spend revenue collected for a specific purpose in most cases. State transportation, appointed by the governor, picks road, bridge and transit projects. Additionally the amendment would stop the governor from unilaterally spending money, such as during an emergency declaration.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy