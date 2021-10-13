The Oval season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Why is everyone on high alert?

Tonight, SEAL Team season 5 episode 2 brought Bravo home from a dangerous mission in North Korea, and also some personal revelations. We don’t have to waste any time here before getting to some of the good news. After all, Clay and Stella are having a baby! She revealed the pregnancy news shortly after he got back home, with her noting that they may need to make their honeymoon plans a little bit more local. She didn’t know how he was going to feel about it but in the end, he was excited! It was an unexpected change to his life and we know already that he’ll have someone to go through for advice: Sonny! Sure, both Ray and Jason are also parents, but their kids are at a very different point in their lives. Sonny’s going through it right now, and his situation is far more complicated than Clay’s.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO