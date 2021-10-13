Severe Weather Statement issued for Kearny by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-12 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kearny A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR KEARNY COUNTY At 843 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Scott State Lake to 10 miles southeast of Kendall, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lakin and Kendall. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
