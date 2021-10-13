CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kearny by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kearny A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR KEARNY COUNTY At 843 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Scott State Lake to 10 miles southeast of Kendall, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lakin and Kendall. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Casper Mountain by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 11:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Casper Mountain WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. * WHERE...Casper Mountain. * WHEN...Through 11 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will fall this afternoon and evening.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Bath, Bland, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 04:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-19 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Bland; Botetourt; Carroll; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Giles; Grayson; Halifax; Henry; Montgomery; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Pulaski; Rockbridge; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe Patchy Frost Possible Early This Morning Patchy frost will be possible early this morning in valleys and rural areas away from rivers. Temperatures in these locations are expected to fall into the mid and upper 30s. While temperatures are not expected to drop below freezing early this morning, temperatures in the mid to upper 30s along with calm winds and clear skies will allow for the formation of patchy frost. If precautions have not already been taken to protect tender cold sensitive vegetation or indoor house plants, you may wish to do so as soon as possible. Otherwise, they could be damaged from the early morning cold and patchy frost. Temperatures are expected to be well above 40 degrees after 9 AM EDT this morning.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington, Wise by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 04:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-19 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Washington; Wise Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Across The Region Patchy dense fog continues to develop this morning in and around the typical river valley locations. However, fog is also expanding into portions of the metro areas as well as along the major interstates. Motorists are urged to use caution during their commute this morning. Allow for extra time to reach your destination, provide more distance between vehicles, lower your speed, and use your low beam headlights. The fog should lift by 9 to 10 AM this morning.
LEE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bledsoe, Blount Smoky Mountains, Bradley, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Blount Smoky Mountains; Bradley; Campbell; Claiborne; Cocke Smoky Mountains; East Polk; Grainger; Hamblen; Hamilton; Hancock; Hawkins; Jefferson; Johnson; Knox; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Morgan; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Carter; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Greene; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; Roane; Scott; Sequatchie; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Sullivan; Unicoi; Union; Washington; West Polk Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Across The Region Patchy dense fog continues to develop this morning in and around the typical river valley locations. However, fog is also expanding into portions of the metro areas as well as along the major interstates. Motorists are urged to use caution during their commute this morning. Allow for extra time to reach your destination, provide more distance between vehicles, lower your speed, and use your low beam headlights. The fog should lift by 9 to 10 AM this morning.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
Kansas State
Lakin, KS
Kearny County, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-19 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier Patchy Frost Possible Early This Morning Patchy frost will be possible early this morning in valleys and rural areas away from rivers. Temperatures in these locations are expected to fall into the mid and upper 30s. While temperatures are not expected to drop below freezing early this morning, temperatures in the mid to upper 30s along with calm winds and clear skies will allow for the formation of patchy frost. If precautions have not already been taken to protect tender cold sensitive vegetation or indoor house plants, you may wish to do so as soon as possible. Otherwise, they could be damaged from the early morning cold and patchy frost. Temperatures are expected to be well above 40 degrees after 9 AM EDT this morning.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Brown, Clermont, Hamilton, Pike, Scioto by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 05:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Brown; Clermont; Hamilton; Pike; Scioto Fog is reducing visibility this morning near the Ohio River Fog will reduce visibility this morning along the Ohio River and its tributaries. Motorists traveling in the vicinity of the river are advised to use extra caution. Conditions will improve when the fog burns off after sunrise.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-19 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin Patchy Frost Possible Early This Morning Patchy frost will be possible early this morning in valleys and rural areas away from rivers. Temperatures in these locations are expected to fall into the mid and upper 30s. While temperatures are not expected to drop below freezing early this morning, temperatures in the mid to upper 30s along with calm winds and clear skies will allow for the formation of patchy frost. If precautions have not already been taken to protect tender cold sensitive vegetation or indoor house plants, you may wish to do so as soon as possible. Otherwise, they could be damaged from the early morning cold and patchy frost. Temperatures are expected to be well above 40 degrees after 9 AM EDT this morning.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 08:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southeast Johnson County Snow Increases through the Day Today This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Rain or a rain and snow mix early this morning will change to all snow after sunrise. Accumulations over far southern Johnson County will reach 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Southern Johnson County. * WHEN...Through this Evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Local snowfall of 4 to 6 inches possible near the Natrona County line mainly south of Kaycee and Sussex...as well as west of Interstate 25.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
#Severe Weather#Tornado#Severe Thunderstorms#Wind Gust
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 05:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson Fog is reducing visibility this morning near the Ohio River Fog will reduce visibility this morning along the Ohio River and its tributaries. Motorists traveling in the vicinity of the river are advised to use extra caution. Conditions will improve when the fog burns off after sunrise.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 08:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin Rain changes to Snow This Morning Across the Wind River Basin This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Rain or a rain and snow mix early will change over to snow later this morning. Snow totals of 2 to 4 inches is expected above 5200 feet. Below 5200 feet, a skiff to around 1 inch is expected to accumulate. * WHERE...Wind River Basin. * WHEN...Through this Evening.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cheyenne RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley. * Timing...Noon to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Temperatures...In the lower to upper 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Uinta Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 02:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Uinta Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 7500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 7500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with up to a foot above the treeline. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...Through 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult at times with icy to snow packed roads. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
DAGGETT COUNTY, UT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore Patchy Dense Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley Patchy Dense Fog has developed in lake and river valleys across north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. Visibility has dropped to 1/4 mile or less in a few of these areas.. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, especially on bridges and near bodies of water where sudden reductions in visibilityare occurring. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to dissipate by 8 to 9 AM.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-19 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast; Yukon Delta Elevated Surf continues south of the Bering Strait Elevated surf with wave runup of up to 2 feet above the normal high tide line is expected through Thursday. Outer coastal areas with south and southwest facing coastlines from the Bering Strait south and the south side of St Lawrence Island will see the highest surf. A strong low pressure system near St Lawrence Island will slowly weaken and eventually drift north into the Chukchi Sea Thursday. Residents should move boats and other property well above the normal high tide line in advance of the storm. For the latest information go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Ohio, Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 22:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dearborn; Ohio; Switzerland Fog is reducing visibility this morning near the Ohio River Fog will reduce visibility this morning along the Ohio River and its tributaries. Motorists traveling in the vicinity of the river are advised to use extra caution. Conditions will improve when the fog burns off after sunrise.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills, the Southern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 04:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan Patchy Dense Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley Patchy Dense Fog has developed in lake and river valleys across north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. Visibility has dropped to 1/4 mile or less in a few of these areas.. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, especially on bridges and near bodies of water where sudden reductions in visibilityare occurring. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to dissipate by 8 to 9 AM.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 08:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges Accumulating Snowfall This Morning This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snowfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher totals around 8 inches on east-facing slopes of the Wyoming Range. * WHERE...Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. * WHEN...Through early this Afternoon.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Weston by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Weston WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...The Weston County Plains. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
WESTON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 11:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow, with accumulations 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains. * WHEN...Through 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult through Wind River Canyon, especially through the morning commute.
HOT SPRINGS COUNTY, WY

