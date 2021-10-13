Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-20 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Glynn; McIntosh; Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Toombs, Jeff Davis and Montgomery Counties. Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Toombs, Tattnall, Wayne and Appling Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Doctortown affecting Wayne and Long Counties. Altamaha River At Everett City affecting Wayne, Glynn and McIntosh Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Altamaha River At Everett City. * From Wednesday morning to early Saturday afternoon. * At 9:15 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 12.2 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 13.3 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Agricultural and timber lands near the river are flooded. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water begins to encroach upon Altamaha Regional Park in Glynn County. This includes Altamaha Park Road, Betty Lott Lane and Bee Tree Island Road. In McIntosh County, Barrington Park at the end of Harper Lake Road begins to flood. Blue Reach Road also begins to flood near the Long County line. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Portions of Altamaha Regional Park become inundated, including the park campground, boat ramps and parking lots. Bee Tree Island Road is flooded and closed. The end of Betty Lott Lane is flooded and homes become cut off. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, In Glynn County, the majority of Altamaha Regional Park becomes inundated, including water flowing across sections of Altamaha Park Road and Pennick Road. The Altamaha Regional Park is subject to closure at this level. Homes in the vicinity of the park are cut off by flood waters at this level, but elevated structures are not flooded. In McIntosh County, much of Barrington Park is underwater. Plum Orchard Road begins to flood.

GLYNN COUNTY, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO