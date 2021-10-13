CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kearny by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kearny A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR KEARNY COUNTY At 843 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Scott State Lake to 10 miles southeast of Kendall, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lakin and Kendall. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Casper Mountain by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 11:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Casper Mountain WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. * WHERE...Casper Mountain. * WHEN...Through 11 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will fall this afternoon and evening.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 04:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-19 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Across The Region Patchy dense fog continues to develop this morning in and around the typical river valley locations. However, fog is also expanding into portions of the metro areas as well as along the major interstates. Motorists are urged to use caution during their commute this morning. Allow for extra time to reach your destination, provide more distance between vehicles, lower your speed, and use your low beam headlights. The fog should lift by 9 to 10 AM this morning.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cheyenne RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley. * Timing...Noon to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Temperatures...In the lower to upper 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN LINCOLN COUNTY...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 247 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 247. * Timing...Tuesday afternoon to early evening. * Winds...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be conducive to the rapid spread of new fires. Probability of ignition will increase. Avoid any burning or outdoor activities that may cause sparks, and abide by established fire restrictions.
LINCOLN COUNTY, CO
Kansas Cars
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 11:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total accumulations 12 to 18 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Snowfall of 5 to 10 inches expected around South Pass. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...Through 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, including over South Pass. Mountain recreation is not recommended.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore Patchy Dense Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley Patchy Dense Fog has developed in lake and river valleys across north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. Visibility has dropped to 1/4 mile or less in a few of these areas.. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, especially on bridges and near bodies of water where sudden reductions in visibilityare occurring. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to dissipate by 8 to 9 AM.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Campbell WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-20 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Savannah River near Clyo. * Until further notice. * At 1015 AM EDT Tuesday, the stage was 11.2 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 12.5 feet Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-20 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Savannah River near Clyo. * Until further notice. * At 1015 AM EDT Tuesday, the stage was 11.2 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 12.5 feet Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, North Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 06:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; North Laramie Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...Now through 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 11:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total accumulations 4 to 8 inches with local amounts of 10 to 12 inches along and south of Wyoming Boulevard on the south side of Casper, as well as near 20 Mile Hill. * WHERE...Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...Through 11 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times, including along I-25, US 20/26 west of Casper, and Wyoming Boulevard. Wet or slushy roads during the day may become very slick and snow covered toward sunset. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures across Natrona County will be highly variable at the start of this event. A rain/snow mix or a change over to snow will be possible through the morning commute.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-22 12:41:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1145 PM CDT. Target Area: Calhoun; Refugio; Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River Near Bloomington affecting Refugio, Calhoun and Victoria Counties. For the Guadalupe River...including Bloomington...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River Near Bloomington. * Until early Friday afternoon. * At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 27.1 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is cresting at 27.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Major flooding occurs. Flow downstream near Highway 35 is several hundred yards wide, cutting off many of the lowest homes. Livestock are cut off and could drown. Pumps, tank batteries, and any equipment in the flood plain below Victoria are flooded. The campground near Tivoli below Highway 35 and residences just above Highway 35 are flooded. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Guadalupe River Bloomington 20.0 27.1 Tue 8 am 27.1 26.2 20.0 12.0 8.4
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Weston by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Weston WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...The Weston County Plains. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
WESTON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Long, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 09:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Long; Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Toombs, Jeff Davis and Montgomery Counties. Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Toombs, Tattnall, Wayne and Appling Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Doctortown affecting Wayne and Long Counties. Altamaha River At Everett City affecting Wayne, Glynn and McIntosh Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Altamaha River At Doctortown. * Until Thursday evening. * At 9:00 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 12.4 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Agricultural and timber lands along the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Jaycee Landing and Oglethorpe Landing boat ramps begin to flood. Other low lying properties along the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Jaycee Landing and Oglethorpe Landing parking lots flood as well as walkways to docks at the landing. Upper County boat ramp begins to flood. Three hunting and fish camps along the river become isolated and are inundated by flood waters.
LONG COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lander Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 11:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lander Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, mainly south of Lander. Higher amounts possible towards Sinks Canyon. * WHERE...Lander Foothills. * WHEN...Through 3 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times due to snow covered roads and poor visibility.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Appling, Tattnall, Toombs, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 09:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Appling; Tattnall; Toombs; Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Toombs, Jeff Davis and Montgomery Counties. Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Toombs, Tattnall, Wayne and Appling Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Doctortown affecting Wayne and Long Counties. Altamaha River At Everett City affecting Wayne, Glynn and McIntosh Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Altamaha River At Baxley. * Until Thursday morning. * At 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 78.5 feet. * Flood stage is 74.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 70.6 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 74.5 feet, Flooding of agricultural and timber lands is expected. Deens Landing and Linton Carter Landing boat ramps, picnic areas and parking lots begin to flood. * Impact...At 78.0 feet, Deens Landing and Carter Linton Landing are completely flooded. Davis Landing Road, Morris Landing Road and Getaway Lane at Carters Bight Landing begin to flood.
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Goliad, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 19:44:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Calhoun; Goliad; Refugio; Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Antonio River At Goliad affecting Refugio, Calhoun, Goliad and Victoria Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the San Antonio River At Goliad. * Until this evening. * At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 22.5 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * No flooding is currently forecast. * Forecast...The river has fallen below flood stage, however it will remain at caution levels through this afternoon. The river is expected to fall below caution tonight. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Flooding begins in the lowest areas of Goliad State Park, with these portions of the park closed. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun San Antonio River Goliad 25.0 22.5 Tue 8 am 10.1 5.6 4.9 4.9 4.8
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Glynn, McIntosh, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-20 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Glynn; McIntosh; Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Toombs, Jeff Davis and Montgomery Counties. Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Toombs, Tattnall, Wayne and Appling Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Doctortown affecting Wayne and Long Counties. Altamaha River At Everett City affecting Wayne, Glynn and McIntosh Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Altamaha River At Everett City. * From Wednesday morning to early Saturday afternoon. * At 9:15 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 12.2 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 13.3 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Agricultural and timber lands near the river are flooded. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water begins to encroach upon Altamaha Regional Park in Glynn County. This includes Altamaha Park Road, Betty Lott Lane and Bee Tree Island Road. In McIntosh County, Barrington Park at the end of Harper Lake Road begins to flood. Blue Reach Road also begins to flood near the Long County line. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Portions of Altamaha Regional Park become inundated, including the park campground, boat ramps and parking lots. Bee Tree Island Road is flooded and closed. The end of Betty Lott Lane is flooded and homes become cut off. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, In Glynn County, the majority of Altamaha Regional Park becomes inundated, including water flowing across sections of Altamaha Park Road and Pennick Road. The Altamaha Regional Park is subject to closure at this level. Homes in the vicinity of the park are cut off by flood waters at this level, but elevated structures are not flooded. In McIntosh County, much of Barrington Park is underwater. Plum Orchard Road begins to flood.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington, Wise by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 04:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-19 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Washington; Wise Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Across The Region Patchy dense fog continues to develop this morning in and around the typical river valley locations. However, fog is also expanding into portions of the metro areas as well as along the major interstates. Motorists are urged to use caution during their commute this morning. Allow for extra time to reach your destination, provide more distance between vehicles, lower your speed, and use your low beam headlights. The fog should lift by 9 to 10 AM this morning.
LEE COUNTY, VA

