Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Stanton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT/800 PM MDT/ FOR HAMILTON...KEARNY...NORTHWESTERN GRANT AND NORTHEASTERN STANTON COUNTIES At 830 PM CDT/730 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Modoc to 8 miles north of Big Bow, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lakin, Syracuse and Kendall. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH