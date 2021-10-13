CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bats finally wake up but Hader falters, Brewers eliminated

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — At least the Milwaukee Brewers came out swinging. Even if Christian Yelich went down looking at the end. Milwaukee was 0 for 20 with runners in scoring position during the NL Division Series until RBI singles by Omar Narváez and Lorenzo Cain produced a 2-0 advantage against Atlanta in Game 4.

MLB
