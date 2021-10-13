CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Raw viewership drops up against NFL and MLB playoff game, details on how it compared in key demos with AEW Dynamite

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... WWE Monday Night Raw drew a 1.15 cable household rating, the lowest since it drew 1.09 on July 5 (considered a holiday rating, part of the Fourth of July weekend). Raw drew 1.10 on May 31 (a holiday weekend) and 1.12 on Dec. 14 last year and 1.15 on July 13 last year. The lowest Raw rating of 2019 was 1.35 on Dec. 23. Otherwise, the lowest rating was 1.44. The lowest rating of 2018 was 1.22 on Christmas Eve. Otherwise, the 2018 low was 1.58.

