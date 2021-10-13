WWE Raw viewership drops up against NFL and MLB playoff game, details on how it compared in key demos with AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... AEW Rampage last Friday (10/1) drew an average viewership of 622,000 viewers, the lowest for the series yet in the 10-11 ET hour that immediately followed WWE Smackdown on Fox and well below the prior week’s 727,000 viewers for the first hour of the “Grand Slam” expanded edition. (Last week’s second hour of Rampage from 11-12 ET drew 522,000 viewers.) The show was featured a Bryan Danielson vs. Nick Jackson match and Jack Evans vs. Orange Cassidy in a hair match.

