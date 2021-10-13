Kid’s Day planned for Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site
The Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will be offering a Kid’s Day program on Saturday, October 23 from 10:00am-12:00pm. The program is designed for children ages 8-14. The kids will be taken on a one-hour Ranger guided hike of the 1-mile British Encampment Trail where they will learn about the history of the Battle of Musgrove Mill, the history of the South Carolina Backcountry, nature, and trail safety.www.golaurens.com
