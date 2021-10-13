Kid’s Day planned for Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site

The 62,000-acre Trail Creek Fire has kept the Big Hole National Battlefield closed since early July. Tuesday, October 5, the visitor center will reopen to the public. The operating hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. And portions of the battlefield will remain closed for public safety. The battlefield is the site of a battle that happened August 9 and 10 in 1877, when U.S. troops caught up with over 800 Nez Perce in the Flight of 1877 of Chief Joseph. For now, only the Big Hole National Battlefield Visitor Center will be open. Many battlefield trails, the picnic area and the lower parking lot will remain closed until further notice.

RAVALLI COUNTY, MT ・ 15 DAYS AGO