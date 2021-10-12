Thursday, Oct. 14

Edgehill - Mr. Roy G. Black, 91, entered into eternal rest on October 6, 2021. Roy was born in St. Matthews, South Carolina on March 12, 1930, later moved to Glascock County and has lived there all of his life. He is a member of Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church. Mr. Black’s career for the majority of his life has been in logging and timber harvesting, and when he went to work, his dogs “Oliver” and “Pago” were always in the back of his truck. He was also the owner/operator of Black Contracting. He was known for being an exceptional basketball player in his high school years, enjoyed raising cattle and hogs, enjoyed traveling and especially going to the Florida Keys. He never met a stranger, and would always lend a hand to those in need. Roy loved his friends and his family dearly. Mr. Black is preceded in death by his parents, T. G. Black and Daisy Cobb Black and his sisters, Anita Black Galloway and Joyce Black Roberts Greiner. His survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Annette Huff Black; his son, Roy T. Black (Patsy) of Waynesboro; his daughters, Connie Black Jackson of Gibson and Lisa Black of Augusta; his step-daughters, Cynthia May of Augusta and Cheryl Locke (Carey) of Alamo; his step-son, Craig Hawkins of Augusta; and his grandchildren, Jennifer Barefield (Mitch), Jaime Whitman (Sterling), Aleah Hawkins, and his great grandchildren, Mitchell Barefield and Wyatt Carey. A Visitation was held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home. His Funeral was held on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home Chapel, 799 Cobbham Road, Thomson, Georgia, being officiated by Rev. T. F. Yawn and Rev. Tommy Harwell, and his interment followed at Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery, Glascock County. The pallbearers for the service are Victor Raley, Lee Griffin, Al Wheeler, Charles Roberts, Jr., Danny Beckworth and Ronnie Hadden, and honorary pallbearers are James Roberts and Wayman Roberts. The funeral was Livestreamed for those that were unable to attend, and the link for the Livestream was posted on the Beggs Funeral Home Website prior to the service. Please visit www.beggsfuneralhome.net to sign the family’s personal guestbook. Per CDC requirements, the family will be observing social distancing, and masks are requested and appreciated. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails. Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Roy G. Black.