CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Datasets are not Enough: Challenges in Labeling Network Traffic

By Jorge Guerra, Carlos Catania, Eduardo Veas
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

In contrast to previous surveys, the present work is not focused on reviewing the datasets used in the network security field. The fact is that many of the available public labeled datasets represent the network behavior just for a particular time period. Given the rate of change in malicious behavior and

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
linuxtoday.com

Nethogs – Monitor Linux Network Traffic Usage Per Process

There are tons of open-source network monitoring tools available for the Linux operating systems on the web. For example, you can use the iftop command to monitor bandwidth usage, the netstat command, or ss command to see reports on interface statistics. Or use the top command to watch running process on your system.
COMPUTERS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Fake Android security update installs FluBot malware on devices

Another month and another headache for Android users as the tarnished banking Trojan “FluBot” again makes an appearance. This time around it is tricking the users into downloading a phony security update that’s actually disguised as malware itself. Ironically, this download will not heal your device in any way, in fact, it will bring more trouble to the Android ecosystem. If you fall for this trick and click on the message, it will install the FluBot malware, which was earlier disguised as a text message.
CELL PHONES
datasciencecentral.com

PyHard – A tool to assess dataset quality and identify hard-to-classify instances in general

The article explains the algorithm behind the recently introduced Python package named PyHard, based on the concept of Instance Space Analysis. It helps in assessing the quality of a dataset and identifying what are the instances which are hard/easy to classify. With the help of this algorithm we can separate out noisy instances. It also provides an interactive visualization tool to deep dive into the instance space.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
theregister.com

LAN cables can be sniffed to reveal network traffic with a $30 setup, says researcher

An Israeli researcher has demonstrated that LAN cables' radio frequency emissions can be read by using a $30 off-the-shelf setup, potentially opening the door to fully developed cable-sniffing attacks. Mordechai Guri of Israel's Ben Gurion University of the Negev described the disarmingly simple technique to The Register, which consists of...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Datasets#Network Traffic#Network Security
arxiv.org

Beyond Road Extraction: A Dataset for Map Update using Aerial Images

The increasing availability of satellite and aerial imagery has sparked substantial interest in automatically updating street maps by processing aerial images. Until now, the community has largely focused on road extraction, where road networks are inferred from scratch from an aerial image. However, given that relatively high-quality maps exist in most parts of the world, in practice, inference approaches must be applied to update existing maps rather than infer new ones. With recent road extraction methods showing high accuracy, we argue that it is time to transition to the more practical map update task, where an existing map is updated by adding, removing, and shifting roads, without introducing errors in parts of the existing map that remain up-to-date. In this paper, we develop a new dataset called MUNO21 for the map update task, and show that it poses several new and interesting research challenges. We evaluate several state-of-the-art road extraction methods on MUNO21, and find that substantial further improvements in accuracy will be needed to realize automatic map update.
arxiv.org

Traffic Flow Forecasting with Spatial-Temporal Graph Diffusion Network

Accurate forecasting of citywide traffic flow has been playing critical role in a variety of spatial-temporal mining applications, such as intelligent traffic control and public risk assessment. While previous work has made significant efforts to learn traffic temporal dynamics and spatial dependencies, two key limitations exist in current models. First, only the neighboring spatial correlations among adjacent regions are considered in most existing methods, and the global inter-region dependency is ignored. Additionally, these methods fail to encode the complex traffic transition regularities exhibited with time-dependent and multi-resolution in nature. To tackle these challenges, we develop a new traffic prediction framework-Spatial-Temporal Graph Diffusion Network (ST-GDN). In particular, ST-GDN is a hierarchically structured graph neural architecture which learns not only the local region-wise geographical dependencies, but also the spatial semantics from a global perspective. Furthermore, a multi-scale attention network is developed to empower ST-GDN with the capability of capturing multi-level temporal dynamics. Experiments on several real-life traffic datasets demonstrate that ST-GDN outperforms different types of state-of-the-art baselines. Source codes of implementations are available at this https URL.
TRAFFIC
arxiv.org

Dataset Condensation with Distribution Matching

Computational cost to train state-of-the-art deep models in many learning problems is rapidly increasing due to more sophisticated models and larger datasets. A recent promising direction to reduce training time is dataset condensation that aims to replace the original large training set with a significantly smaller learned synthetic set while preserving its information. While training deep models on the small set of condensed images can be extremely fast, their synthesis remains computationally expensive due to the complex bi-level optimization and second-order derivative computation. In this work, we propose a simple yet effective dataset condensation technique that requires significantly lower training cost with comparable performance by matching feature distributions of the synthetic and original training images in sampled embedding spaces. Thanks to its efficiency, we apply our method to more realistic and larger datasets with sophisticated neural architectures and achieve a significant performance boost while using larger synthetic training set. We also show various practical benefits of our method in continual learning and neural architecture search.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

How to Build a Curb Dataset with LiDAR Data for Autonomous Driving

Curbs are one of the essential elements of urban and highway traffic environments. Robust curb detection provides road structure information for motion planning in an autonomous driving system. Commonly, video cameras and 3D LiDARs are mounted on autonomous vehicles for curb detection. However, camera-based methods suffer from challenging illumination conditions. During the long period of time before wide application of Deep Neural Network (DNN) with point clouds, LiDAR-based curb detection methods are based on hand-crafted features, which suffer from poor detection in some complex scenes. Recently, DNN-based dynamic object detection using LiDAR data has become prevalent, while few works pay attention to curb detection with a DNN approach due to lack of labeled data. A dataset with curb annotations or an efficient curb labeling approach, hence, is of high demand...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
arxiv.org

Federated Learning Over Cellular-Connected UAV Networks with Non-IID Datasets

Federated learning (FL) is a promising distributed learning technique particularly suitable for wireless learning scenarios since it can accomplish a learning task without raw data transportation so as to preserve data privacy and lower network resource consumption. However, current works on FL over wireless communication do not profoundly study the fundamental performance of FL that suffers from data delivery outage due to network interference and data heterogeneity among mobile clients. To accurately exploit the performance of FL over wireless communication, this paper proposes a new FL model over a cellular-connected unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) network, which characterizes data delivery outage from UAV clients to their server and data heterogeneity among the datasets of UAV clients. We devise a simulation-based approach to evaluating the convergence performance of the proposed FL model. We then propose a tractable analytical framework of the uplink outage probability in the cellular-connected UAV network and derive a neat expression of the uplink outage probability, which reveals how the proposed FL model is impacted by data delivery outage and UAV deployment. Extensive numerical simulations are conducted to show the consistency between the estimated and simulated performances.
COMPUTERS
New Haven Register

Solve Your Cloud Storage Needs with 10TB From Degoo

Entrepreneurs deal with a lot of data on a day-to-day basis. From personal files to documents and information pertaining to your business, it can be difficult to stay organized. Of course, organization is crucial for every entrepreneur. While we can't help you get your desk under control, managing your digital life is easier with Degoo. Grab The Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan + $20 Store Credit on sale for just $99.99 (reg. $3,600).
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

AVoE: A Synthetic 3D Dataset on Understanding Violation of Expectation for Artificial Cognition

Recent work in cognitive reasoning and computer vision has engendered an increasing popularity for the Violation-of-Expectation (VoE) paradigm in synthetic datasets. Inspired by work in infant psychology, researchers have started evaluating a model's ability to discriminate between expected and surprising scenes as a sign of its reasoning ability. Existing VoE-based 3D datasets in physical reasoning only provide vision data. However, current cognitive models of physical reasoning by psychologists reveal infants create high-level abstract representations of objects and interactions. Capitalizing on this knowledge, we propose AVoE: a synthetic 3D VoE-based dataset that presents stimuli from multiple novel sub-categories for five event categories of physical reasoning. Compared to existing work, AVoE is armed with ground-truth labels of abstract features and rules augmented to vision data, paving the way for high-level symbolic predictions in physical reasoning tasks.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Self-supervised Learning is More Robust to Dataset Imbalance

Self-supervised learning (SSL) is a scalable way to learn general visual representations since it learns without labels. However, large-scale unlabeled datasets in the wild often have long-tailed label distributions, where we know little about the behavior of SSL. In this work, we systematically investigate self-supervised learning under dataset imbalance. First, we find out via extensive experiments that off-the-shelf self-supervised representations are already more robust to class imbalance than supervised representations. The performance gap between balanced and imbalanced pre-training with SSL is significantly smaller than the gap with supervised learning, across sample sizes, for both in-domain and, especially, out-of-domain evaluation. Second, towards understanding the robustness of SSL, we hypothesize that SSL learns richer features from frequent data: it may learn label-irrelevant-but-transferable features that help classify the rare classes and downstream tasks. In contrast, supervised learning has no incentive to learn features irrelevant to the labels from frequent examples. We validate this hypothesis with semi-synthetic experiments and theoretical analyses on a simplified setting. Third, inspired by the theoretical insights, we devise a re-weighted regularization technique that consistently improves the SSL representation quality on imbalanced datasets with several evaluation criteria, closing the small gap between balanced and imbalanced datasets with the same number of examples.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

NoisyActions2M: A Multimedia Dataset for Video Understanding from Noisy Labels

Deep learning has shown remarkable progress in a wide range of problems. However, efficient training of such models requires large-scale datasets, and getting annotations for such datasets can be challenging and costly. In this work, we explore the use of user-generated freely available labels from web videos for video understanding. We create a benchmark dataset consisting of around 2 million videos with associated user-generated annotations and other meta information. We utilize the collected dataset for action classification and demonstrate its usefulness with existing small-scale annotated datasets, UCF101 and HMDB51. We study different loss functions and two pretraining strategies, simple and self-supervised learning. We also show how a network pretrained on the proposed dataset can help against video corruption and label noise in downstream datasets. We present this as a benchmark dataset in noisy learning for video understanding. The dataset, code, and trained models will be publicly available for future research.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Voice-assisted Image Labelling for Endoscopic Ultrasound Classification using Neural Networks

Ester Bonmati, Yipeng Hu, Alexander Grimwood, Gavin J. Johnson, George Goodchild, Margaret G. Keane, Kurinchi Gurusamy, Brian Davidson, Matthew J. Clarkson, Stephen P. Pereira, Dean C. Barratt. Ultrasound imaging is a commonly used technology for visualising patient anatomy in real-time during diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. High operator dependency and low...
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

MReD: A Meta-Review Dataset for Controllable Text Generation

When directly using existing text generation datasets for controllable generation, we are facing the problem of not having the domain knowledge and thus the aspects that could be controlled are limited.A typical example is when using CNN/Daily Mail dataset for controllable text summarization, there is no guided information on the emphasis of summary sentences. A more useful text generator should leverage both the input text and control variables to guide the generation, which can only be built with deep understanding of the domain knowledge. Motivated by this vi-sion, our paper introduces a new text generation dataset, named MReD. Our new dataset consists of 7,089 meta-reviews and all its 45k meta-review sentences are manually annotated as one of the carefully defined 9 categories, including abstract, strength, decision, etc. We present experimental results on start-of-the-art summarization models, and propose methods for controlled generation on both extractive and abstractive models using our annotated data. By exploring various settings and analaysing the model behavior with respect to the control inputs, we demonstrate the challenges and values of our dataset. MReD allows us to have a better understanding of the meta-review corpora and enlarge the research room for controllable text generation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

HUMAN4D: A Human-Centric Multimodal Dataset for Motions and Immersive Media

Nargyros Chatzitofis, Leonidas Saroglou, Prodromos Boutis, Petros Drakoulis, Nikolaos Zioulis, Shishir Subramanyam, Bart Kevelham, Caecilia Charbonnier, Pablo Cesar, Dimitrios Zarpalas, Stefanos Kollias, Petros Daras. We introduce HUMAN4D, a large and multimodal 4D dataset that contains a variety of human activities simultaneously captured by a professional marker-based MoCap, a volumetric capture...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Spoken ObjectNet: A Bias-Controlled Spoken Caption Dataset

Visually-grounded spoken language datasets can enable models to learn cross-modal correspondences with very weak supervision. However, modern audio-visual datasets contain biases that undermine the real-world performance of models trained on that data. We introduce Spoken ObjectNet, which is designed to remove some of these biases and provide a way to better evaluate how effectively models will perform in real-world scenarios. This dataset expands upon ObjectNet, which is a bias-controlled image dataset that features similar image classes to those present in ImageNet. We detail our data collection pipeline, which features several methods to improve caption quality, including automated language model checks. Lastly, we show baseline results on image retrieval and audio retrieval tasks. These results show that models trained on other datasets and then evaluated on Spoken ObjectNet tend to perform poorly due to biases in other datasets that the models have learned. We also show evidence that the performance decrease is due to the dataset controls, and not the transfer setting.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

DG-Labeler and DGL-MOTS Dataset: Boost the Autonomous Driving Perception

Multi-object tracking and segmentation (MOTS) is a critical task for autonomous driving applications. The existing MOTS studies face two critical challenges: 1) the published datasets inadequately capture the real-world complexity for network training to address various driving settings; 2) the working pipeline annotation tool is under-studied in the literature to improve the quality of MOTS learning examples. In this work, we introduce the DG-Labeler and DGL-MOTS dataset to facilitate the training data annotation for the MOTS task and accordingly improve network training accuracy and efficiency. DG-Labeler uses the novel Depth-Granularity Module to depict the instance spatial relations and produce fine-grained instance masks. Annotated by DG-Labeler, our DGL-MOTS dataset exceeds the prior effort (i.e., KITTI MOTS and BDD100K) in data diversity, annotation quality, and temporal representations. Results on extensive cross-dataset evaluations indicate significant performance improvements for several state-of-the-art methods trained on our DGL-MOTS dataset. We believe our DGL-MOTS Dataset and DG-Labeler hold the valuable potential to boost the visual perception of future transportation.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Almost sure local wellposedness and scattering for the energy-critical cubic nonlinear Schrödinger equation with supercritical data

We study the cubic defocusing nonlinear Schrödinger equation on $\mathbb{R}^4$ with supercritical initial data. For randomized initial data in $H^s(\mathbb{R}^4)$, we prove almost sure local wellposedness for $\frac{1}{7} < s < 1$ and almost sure scattering for $\frac{11}{14} < s < 1$. The randomization is based on a unit-scale decomposition in frequency space, a decomposition in the angular variable, and - for the almost sure scattering result - an additional unit-scale decomposition in physical space. We employ new probabilistic estimates for the linear Schrödinger flow with randomized data, where we effectively combine the advantages of the different decompositions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Gemini: Practical Reconfigurable Datacenter Networks with Topology and Traffic Engineering

Mingyang Zhang (1), Jianan Zhang (2), Rui Wang (2), Ramesh Govindan (1), Jeffrey C. Mogul (2), Amin Vahdat (2) ((1) University of Southern California, (2) Google) To reduce cost, datacenter network operators are exploring blocking network designs. An example of such a design is a "spine-free" form of a Fat-Tree, in which pods directly connect to each other, rather than via spine blocks. To maintain application-perceived performance in the face of dynamic workloads, these new designs must be able to reconfigure routing and the inter-pod topology. Gemini is a system designed to achieve these goals on commodity hardware while reconfiguring the network infrequently, rendering these blocking designs practical enough for deployment in the near future. The key to Gemini is the joint optimization of topology and routing, using as input a robust estimation of future traffic derived from multiple historical traffic matrices. Gemini "hedges" against unpredicted bursts, by spreading these bursts across multiple paths, to minimize packet loss in exchange for a small increase in path lengths. It incorporates a robust decision algorithm to determine when to reconfigure, and whether to use hedging. Data from tens of production fabrics allows us to categorize these as either low-or high-volatility; these categories seem stable. For the former, Gemini finds topologies and routing with near-optimal performance and cost. For the latter, Gemini's use of multi-traffic-matrix optimization and hedging avoids the need for frequent topology reconfiguration, with only marginal increases in path length. As a result, Gemini can support existing workloads on these production fabrics using a spine-free topology that is half the cost of the existing topology on these fabrics.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy