TV Shows

JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson Channel 'Descendants' For 'Dancing With The Stars' Disney Week: Villains Night - Watch Now!

justjaredjr.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson are channeling Mal and Evie for their Disney Week: Villains Night on Tuesday night’s (October 12) Dancing With The Stars!. The pair took on a Paso Doble

www.justjaredjr.com

US Magazine

Jenna Johnson Confesses It’s Tough to Keep the Romance Alive With Val Chmerkovskiy During ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Love in the ballroom! Jenna Johnson opened up about how difficult it is to balance her marriage to Val Chmerkovskiy while competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. “It was a challenge for us to find a good balance of work life and home life because we were constantly talking about work, and this was a few years ago and so we really pushed ourselves to finish work at the door, come home and just be humans, just be a married couple,” Johnson, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 6. “Obviously, [this] season [it] has been a little bit easier to do that because we can’t live together because of COVID.”
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa reveals what Derek Hough said to her after he was booed for his ‘right’ critique on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

“Dancing with the Stars” has a (limited) studio audience again for Season 30, and if there’s one thing you can count on the fans for, it is the unnecessary booing of constructive, fair critiques from the judges that are actually helpful for the celebrity. After JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson‘s peppy cha-cha on Monday, Derek Hough advised her to learn to harness her energy in her routines. “I think with you, more is more, right? But sometimes, especially on the side by side, more isn’t more. You’ve got to contain that energy a little bit. It can get a little bit...
THEATER & DANCE
Jojo
Jojo Siwa
Bruno Tonioli
Jenna Johnson
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa was dealing with a ‘very, very extreme’ personal issue during ‘Dancing with the Stars” Disney Week

JoJo Siwa had a tough week on “Dancing with the Stars” and it wasn’t because of the double Disney Week dances. The 18-year-old was dealing with an unspecified “extreme” personal experience off of the dance floor last week. “What goes on in my personal life every day is something. However, this week was very, very extreme and something that I had never gone through and something that I’ve never felt before,” Siwa told “Us Weekly.” “And it’s tough and it’s tricky.” The singer and dancer did not elaborate on what the issue was, but she credited the people in her life and...
THEATER & DANCE
#Dance#Descendants#Dancing With The Stars#Reality Tv#Disney Channel
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson's sweet relationship on DWTS revealed

JoJo Siwa and her dance partner, Jenna Johnson, are making history as the first same-sex couple on the American version of DWTS, but how did they end up as a couple?. It's been quite the journey for the Nickelodeon star who only came out as gay earlier this year when she went public with her relationship with girlfriend, Kylie Prew.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

'DWTS': Tyra Banks Drops Some Amazing News for Diehard Fans

Dancing With the Stars fans got some amazing news from host Tyra Banks during Monday's show — the Dancing With the Stars: Live! tour is coming back in 2022 after the 2020-21 tour was canceled due to COVID precautions. Kicking off Jan. 7, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia, your favorite dancers from the ABC show are coming together for a brand new show, touring the country until March 27, 2022, when it wraps in Modesto, CA.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

‘DWTS’ Jenna Johnson Admits She’s Been ‘Inspired To Push Herself’ Since Making History With JoJo Siwa

Who run the world? Girls! Jenna Johnson spoke to HL about breaking barriers as the first same-sex partnership on this season of ‘Dancing With The Stars.’. This season, Dancing With The Stars made history with the inclusion of the first same-sex dance partnership in the 30 seasons of the show. Season 29 runner-up Jenna Johnson was paired up with beloved YouTube personality JoJo Siwa, who came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021. In speaking on the HollywoodLife Podcast, Jenna revealed that she said yes to partnering with another woman “without hesitation,” but in the days that followed, “a ton of pressure set in.” “I was so honored but I felt a ton of pressure, because I just knew how much could go into this and how many eyes were going to be watching. And, because it is new and it is different and it is a little bit scary for some people. But the second I met JoJo, all of those fears went away,” Jenna admitted. “She is just so open and willing to do whatever whenever. She just was like a dream student for me.”
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
TV Shows
TV & Videos
Theater & Dance
Instagram
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Where is DWTS's JoJo Siwa's girlfriend Kylie Prew?

JoJo Siwa's best friend and girlfriend, Kylie Prew, has been her biggest cheerleader since she joined season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, but we are now just a few weeks into the competition and fans are wondering where she is. The 18-year-old has been open about how incredible she...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Did Brian Austin Green deserve to be eliminated on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ at the end of ‘Disney Villains Night’? [POLL]

It was a tough week for “90210” actor Brian Austin Green on “Dancing with the Stars.” Though he had the pleasure of performing with his real-life partner Sharna Burgess, the judges weren’t too pleased with his Disney heroes and villains week routines. He ended up getting the boot at the end of night two in a double elimination with “Bachelor” star Matt James. Was that the right result? Scroll down to vote in our poll. SEE‘Dancing with the Stars’ Disney Villains Night recap: Who was eliminated after bad guys took center stage? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG] Judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek...
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa (‘Dancing with the Stars’): She and Jenna were ‘supervillains battling for supremacy’ on 2nd Disney night [WATCH]

By night two of the “Dancing with the Stars” Disney heroes and villains event, the celebs must have been tired, but you wouldn’t know that from JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson‘s paso doble, which was inspired by the villainous progeny of “Descendants 2” and gave Siwa an opportunity to clap back at bullies and haters. But the judges weren’t entirely in sync with their reviews. Watch their performance above, and see what the judges had to say about it below. SEE‘Dancing with the Stars’ Disney Villains Night recap: Who was eliminated after bad guys took center stage? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG] Carrie Ann...
TV SHOWS
Billboard

JoJo Siwa Performs Argentine Tango on 'DWTS' Britney Night: Watch

It was "Britney Night" Monday (Oct. 4) on Dancing With the Stars, but anyone who watched might have considered it "JoJo Night." JoJo Siwa stepped out with her dance partner Jenna Johnson for an Argentine Tango to Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time,” and it was pure fireworks. The 18-year-old...
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

‘Dancing with the Stars’ performance: JoJo Siwa proved ‘girls can do anything guys can do’ as dashing Prince Charming [WATCH]

I’ll be honest, “Dancing with the Stars” took so long to introduce a same-sex couple that I was worried the producers would limit what they’d be able to express on the dance floor, but I’ve already been impressed with JoJo Siwa‘s journey on the show. We saw her and her pro partner Jenna Johnson in fast-paced dances, and then a mature Argentine tango, and on “Disney Heroes Night” she was dashing as “Cinderella’s” Prince Charming, shaking up the show’s usually rigid gender expression. Watch her Viennese waltz above and read what the judges had to say about it below. SEE‘Dancing with...
TV SHOWS

